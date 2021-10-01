'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Pusilanime Curvaceous Restoration Guide: How to Restore This Sleek American Car

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available in the game, whether if it is one of the 72 pre-installed cars, or one of the eight cars that are included in two of its downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or one of the many car mods that are available for download in the Steam Workshop.

Once repaired, using more than 4,000 parts, they can either sell the restored car for added income or include it in their garage collection.

The real-life car mechanic simulation game also gave them the opportunity to restore and collect cars imaginable, even if it is rare, or uniquely weird.

One of these cars is the 1974 Pusilanime Curvaceous, which according to the creator of the car mod, it is "an American car trying to be Italian" thanks to its car design that may mistaken it for a Lamborghini sportscar.

READ ALSO: 'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Plymouth Fury Car Restoration Guide: How to Restore This Classic Car [VIDEO]

How to Restore a Pusilanime Curvaceous

Much like any other car mods, players must first download the mod for the Pusilanime Curvaceous in the Steam Workshop. Once they have downloaded it, they will get the said car in the Junkyard, the Barn, or in the Car Auction.

However, for this car, players will find it in the Junkyard with a rusty engine. This is the case in the YouTube video made by Hybridsteel.

Once they have purchased the car and washed it, they will disassemble the parts and ditch the rusty parts of the car by selling them for additional Credit and Scrap, while those that are salvageable can be repaired in the Repair Table.

For this restoration project, and to make it run like an Italian sportscar, players must build a Supercharged V8 2carb OHV engine.

To build this, they must have the engine block, the crankshaft, the oil and fuel filter, the alternator, the power steering pump, the pistons and its rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, the clutch release bearing, the cam gear, and the timing chain.

They will also need the oil pan, the timing cover, the water pump, the crankshaft pulley, the supercharger water pump, the ignition distributor, the ignition distributor rotor, the ignition distributor cap, the clips, the serpentine belts, the ignition coil, the engine heads, the exhaust manifolds, and the valve push rods.

They will also need to buy the rocker arms, the engine head covers, the spark plugs, the ignition wires, the supercharger intake manifold, the whole supercharger unit, the carburetors, the scoop air filters, and the air scoop itself.

Afterwards, they need to buy the body kit for the car. Considering that the car is a mod, they need to go to the Community Car Body Shop, where players can buy body parts for car mods. Once they got the said body kit, they can now reassemble the car.

Once they reassembled the car, they can refill its windshield wiper fluid, oil, fuel, brake fluid, power steering fluid and coolant, then they can repaint the car. Afterwards, they can calibrate the lights and wheels by realigning the lights. Then, they can now test drive their own Pusilanime Curvaceous.

READ ALSO: 'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Patch 1.0.9 Update Guide: New Additions, Fixes, and More