'Monster Hunter Rise' PC Version Guide: System Requirements, Release Date, Pre-Order Bonuses, MORE

Capcom announced during their showcase in the recent Tokyo Game Show 2021 that they will be releasing a PC version of Monster Hunter Rise. This is a part of the video game developing company's plan to split up their line-up of games to both the PC and consoles on a 50/50 basis.

The announcement also come up with a teaser trailer, which according to Technosports, featured its capability to support video graphics up to 4K, as well as High Resolution texture, uncapped framerates, and support for 29:9 ultrawide screens and HDR display.

System Requirements

To further support these graphic features in Monster Hunter Rise, once it is released in the PCs, players must need to have theirs fulfill the system specifications that it requires.

Take your hunting to new heights with #MHRise, coming to Steam on January 12, 2022!

Demo coming October 13, 2021.

👹 https://t.co/uspdXtDy2v



✅ 4K

✅ High-Res Textures

✅ Uncapped Framerates

✅ 21:9 Ultrawide

✅ Mouse & Keyboard

... and more! pic.twitter.com/NxZTKWfHNc — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) September 30, 2021

According to IGN, if they want to run the game on 1080p/30fps on "Low" settings, they must have either an Intel Core i3-4130, an Intel Core i5-3470, or an AMD FX-6100 processor, as well as either an NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 (DDR4) or an AMD Radeon RX 550 graphics card.

For those who want to run it on 1080p/30fps on "Average" settings, they must have either an Intel Core i5-4460 or an AMD FX-8300 processor, as well as an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, with a 3GB worth of VRAM, or an AMD Radeon RX570, with a 4GB worth of VRAM, graphics card.

Both of these also require a Windows 10 64-bit Operating System, an 8GB worth of RAM, a 23GB worth of available storage size, the Version 12 of the DirectX, and a steady broadband Internet connect.

These requirements are still subject to change depending on the outcome of development of the monster Hunter Rise's PC version.

Release Date, Pre-Order Bonuses

During the Tokyo Game Show 2021, Capcom announced that the PC version for Monster Hunter Rise will be released on January 12th, 2022.

However, according to Inverse, players who want to test the said version can download the demo, which will be available on Steam on October 13th, 2021, and will be available indefinitely, unlike the limited-time demo of the game for the Nintendo Switch.

The said demo for the game will include the Training tutorial mode, a Wyvern Riding tutorial, and hunting quests for the Great Izuchi, Mizutsune, and Magnamalo. It will also have fourteen weapon types for players to choose from, as well as online multiplayer modes.

Those who want an extensive monster Hunter rise experience in their PCs can also pre-order to full gamer on Steam, which will cost $59.99.

Those who pre-ordered the game will receive a Novice Talisman and Retriever and Forest Cat layered armors for their Palamute and Palico buddies that will make them look like real-life dogs and cats, respectively.

On the other hand, they can also pre-order its Deluxe Edition, which costs $70.48. Player who availed the said edition will receive a Kamurai layered armor set for their Hunter character, as well as a Shuriken Collar layered armor piece for their Palamute buddy, and a Fish Collar layered armor piece for their Palico buddy.

They will also receive four unique jump gestures, a "Samurai" pose set, a "Kabuki" face paint, and the "Izuchi Tail" hairstyle.

