'Warframe' Nights of Naberus Returns Event Guide: When Will it Last, How to Get Started, What Rewards to be Earned, and More

Warframe brings back their annual Halloween event, Nights of Naberus, for the second time, bringing in new items that players of the first person shooting game need to get their hands on.

The said event, according to Gamespot, will bring cosmetic pieces from not just past Halloween-themed events in the game, but also from the newly created skins this year. It will also bring in new additional content, including glyph bundles, weapon skins, quests, and more.

How to Get Started

In order for them to get started with Nights of Naberus Returns event, according to Attack of the Fanboy, players must know first if they have progressed far enough into the star chart in order to make it to Deimos, especially into the Necralisk, a social hub that doubles as an alternate entrance to the Cambion Drift.

Once they are in the area, they need to find the Daughter, who according to Entertainment Focus, operates a limited-timed shop that is full of items that players need to buy using the "Mother Tokens."

Players will see her hub full of spider webs, as well as she is in full costume, complete with a Gara glass-themes headdress, handprinted temporary tattoos on her arms, and a decorative necklace.

Farm Some Mother Tokens

As mentioned earlier, several of the items that the Daughter is selling during the Nights of Naberus Returns can bought using Mother Tokens. According to Attack of the Fanboy, players can earn these tokens by completing bounties that will be given to them by the Mother in the Necralisk.

The best way to farm these tokens is to take on the Tiers 2 and 4 bounties. The former has three stages of bounties and is ranged from levels 15 to 25, while the latter ranges from levels 30 to 40 and has five more stages.

If the players are highly ranked but with solid build, they can take on Tiers 5 and 6 to grind for more Mother Tokens. They can also obtain them by completing bounties that has side objectives, as well as in the Isolation Vault and the Arcana bounties.

Items to Get

Once they got enough Mother Tokens, players can exchange them to the Daughter by selecting Naberus Treats when they are communicating with her.

The Items that can be attained after exchanging them with the token can be ranged from blueprints for the Naberus Emphemera, Basmu and Ceti Lacera, as well as Naberus Glyphs, Skins, and the Nyctalus Ephemera, which can complement the Halloween feel of Warframe's in-game event.

They can also buy the Whispering Naberus Mobile, an Orbiter decoration that, according to PCGamesN, narrates the Grandmother's "ghost story" when players interact with it.

Aside from the aforementioned items, several Day of the Dead-themed skin bundles will be on sale, as well as Halloween Glyph bundles.

The Nights of Naberus Returns event for Warframe will last until November 2nd at 11:00 AM PT (2:00 PM ET).

