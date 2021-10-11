'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' BMW M3 E30 Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Sports Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore one of the cars that are available in the game, whether if it is pre-installed, included in two of its downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or downloaded as a car mod from the Steam Workshop, using more than 4,000 car parts.

Once restored, they can either sell it to earn more profit for their future car restoration projects, or include it as part of their garage collection.

Aside from that, they were also given the chance of restoring any kind of car, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to sports cars.

One of the cars that they want to restore is the BMW M3 E30, the first among the M3 car series of BMW that was produced from 1986 to 1991. The said car can be downloaded to the game as a car mod from the Steam Workshop.

How to Restore a BMW M3 E30

Once they downloaded it, players can now see the BMW M3 E30 in Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, and can be purchased in the Car Salon, the Car Auction, or in the case of DanGaming's YouTube video, the Junkyard.

Once they purchased the car, they can wash its exterior and interior in the Car Wash, then they will transfer it to the Car Lift inside their garage. Once it is in the Car Lift, they can disassemble the car, including its engine, its wheels and suspension, its body kit, and its interior.

If there are parts that needs to be repaired, they can put it in the Repair Table in order to repair it. Once repaired, they can paint them in the Paint Shop. If there are parts that are impossible to repair, they can sell them for additional Credit and Scraps, and then buy new replacement parts.

Once they repaired the parts, or bought its new replacements, they can now slowly reassemble the parts, starting with its engine.

The BMW M3 E30 is housing a V8 DOHC AXK engine. In order to build it, they must have the following parts - its engine block, its crankshaft, its piston with rings, its rod caps, its crankshaft bearing caps, its oil and fuel filter, its flywheel, its clutch plate, its clutch pressure plate, its clutch release bearing, and its oil pan.

They will also need to have its power steering pump, its alternator, its engine heads, its spark plugs, its exhaust manifolds, its camshafts, its cam gears, its timing belts, its timing cover, its crankshaft pulley, its idler rollers, its water pump, its water pump pulley, its serpentine belts, its belt tensioner, and its intake manifold.

They will also need its fuel rails, its engine head covers, its ignition coils, its coil covers, and its throttle.

After they completely build it, they can reinstall the engine inside the car using the Engine Pulley, then start reassembling the whole car, including newly-repaired parts for the wheels and suspension, gearbox, electronics, body kit, lights, doors, glass panels, and interior. They can also refill its oil, power steering fluid, windshield wiper fluid, and brake fluid.

Afterwards, they can realign its lights and wheels, and tune its gears. After they repainted the whole car, they can now test drive their very own BMW M3 E30.

