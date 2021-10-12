'Pokemon Go' Giratina (Altered Forme) Raid Guide: Shiny Version, Weaknesses, Best Counters, Movesets

The Legendary Ghost/Dragon-type Pokemon from Sinnoh region, Giratina returns to Pokemon Go, and this time, its Altered Forme will be part of this month's 5-Star Raids following Genesect (Douse Drive form). The said Raid is part of the on-going Season of Mischief in-game event.

According to GameRant, Giratina's Altered Forme will be staying on said 5-star Raid until Friday, October 22nd at 10:00 AM local time.

For Trainers who are waiting if there would be a Shiny version of the said Pokemon, according to Future Game Releases, they might encounter, and caught, the said version of Altered Forme Giratina during the Raids.

Weaknesses, Best Counters

Despite having a Legendary status in its name, Giratina, and its Altered Forme, has a weakness. According to the chart provided by Eurogamer, Dragon-type Pokemon, like Giratina, is vulnerable to Ice, Fairy, and fellow Dragon-type Pokemon, as well as attacks that are in the said types.

Considering that it is also a Ghost-type Pokemon, Giratina is also vulnerable to Dark and fellow Ghost-type Pokemon, as well as attacks that are in those types.

With these facts alone, according to Bleeding Cool, Trainers who want to encounter Altered Forme Giratina must have the following Pokemon in their team - Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball), Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play), and Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage).

Shadow versions of Pokemon such as Shadow Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage), Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw), Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche), Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Avalanche), Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball), and Shadow Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam) can also be a good addition to the team.

Other Pokemon that can used in facing Altered Forme Giratina in 5-Star Raids include Palkia (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor), Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Outrage), Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball), Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw), Dialga (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor), Zekrom (Dragon Breath, Outrage), Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche), and Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball).

Trainers can defeat Altered Forme Giratina easier by tagging along with up to two of them, or if they do not have counters with maxed-out CP, they can face said Pokemon in the 5-Star Raids with four or five other players

Best Moveset

Once they caught it, Trainers may find the Altered Forme Giratina a great addition to their Pokemon team. According to Gamepur, the Altered Forme Giratina, has a maximum CP of 3,379, an Attack stat of 159, and a Stamina stat of 236.

Once it reaches Level 50, it has a maximum CP of 3,820, an Attack stat of 169, a Defense stat of 201, and a Stamina stat of 251. With these stats, Atered Forme Giratina is a one beefy Pokemon that can take damage.

Along with its beefy stats, its moveset was remarkable. It Shadow Claw is the best choice for its Fast Move, while they can choose either the Dragon Claw or Shadow Sneak as its Charged Move.

Because of its moveset, including its Charged Move, Altered Forme Giratina can be a good Switch or Lead Pokemon.

