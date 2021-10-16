'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Land Rover Defender Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Offroader [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to modern sports cars, using more than 4,000 car parts.

These cars can either be from those that are already installed in the game, from the two downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or from the Steam Workshop where they can download car mods.

One of the those said cars that can be downloaded as mods is the Land Rover Defender, an offroader manufactured by Land Rover from 1983 to 2012, and later reproduced last year.

How to Restore a Land Rover Defender

After they downloaded the file for the car mod from the Steam Workshop, and paste it in the game's folder, they will encounter the Land Rover Defender in the Car Salon, the Barn, the Junkyard, and in the case of Pityku Customs' YouTube videos, the Car Auctions.

READ ALSO: 'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' 1956 Opel Blitz Restoration Guide: How to Convert this Classic Truck into a Hot Rod [VIDEO]

After purchasing said car, they must clean both its exterior and interior in the Car Wash, then transfer it to the Car Lift to examine it in order to check if there are parts that need to repair or replace.

Afterwards, they will drain its oil using the Oil Drain machine, as well as its other fluids like the brake fluid using the Drain Tool.

Then, they will disassemble the rest of the offroader, including its body kit including its doors, its interior, its wheels and suspension, its engine, and its battery, until what is left is the body frame. Then, using the Wielding Machine, they will repair the said body frame, as well as its interior.

After that, they will repair the parts that they want to reuse in this restoration project using the Repair Table that is in the workshop. Other parts that are impossible to be repaired need to be sold for additional Credit and Scraps, which they can use to upgrade car parts.

Once they repaired, or replaced, the parts, they can now start reassembling the offroader, starting with rebuilding the engine.

In order to build its engine, they need the engine block, the crankshaft, the camshafts, the pistons with their rings, the rod caps, the crankshaft bearing caps, the oil pan, the oil and fuel filters, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the engine heads, the valve push rods, the rocker arms, the engine head covers, the spark plugs, the exhaust manifolds, the ignition coil, the alternator, the cam gear, the timing chain, the timing cover, the water pump, the water pump pulley, the crankshaft pulley, and the power steering pump.

They will also need the serpentine belts, the radiator fan, the ignition distributor, along with its rotor, cap, and clips, the ignition wires, the intake manifold, the carburetors, and the round air filter, including its base and cover.

After they built the engine, they will reinstall it in the car using the Car Pulley, then they will we assemble the whole offroader, including its repaired body kit, wheels, gearbox, and suspension, as well as its glass panels, lights, and interior. After that, they will replace its oil, brake fluid, power steering fluid, coolant, and windshield wiper fluid.

Then, they will customize its paint in the Paint Shop, realign its wheels and lights, tune the gears in its gearbox, and do a dyno test. Afterwards, they can test drive their own Land Rover Defender.

READ ALSO: 'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' 1978 Chevrolet Camaro Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Classic Muscle Car [VIDEO]