'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' 1978 Chevrolet Camaro Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Classic Muscle Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available in the game, whether if it is pre-installed, came from the downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or downloaded as a car mod from the Steam Workshop, using more than 4,000 car parts.

They can either sell it for additional profit and for future car projects, or keep it as part of their garage collection.

They can also repair or restore different kinds of cars, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to sports cars.

One of the said cars is the 1978 Chevrolet Camaro, or in the game, it is called the Bolt Rollett. The said car was part of Camaro line of car's Second Generation, and was manufactured by Chevrolet.

How to Repair the Chevrolet Camaro

Once they bought it in either the Junkyard, the Car Auction, or in the case of GG Channel's YouTube video, the Barn, they can transfer the car to the Car Wash, where they will wash its interior and exterior. Afterwards, they will transfer it to the Car Lift inside the garage.

From there, they will examine the car for parts that needs to be repaired or replaced, then using the Oil Drain machine, they will drain the car's remaining oil, as well as draining the other fluids using the Draining Tool.

Once they drain every fluid inside the car, they can now disassemble its parts, including its engine, body kits, wheels and suspension, pipes, gearbox, electronics, battery, doors, and glasses, until all that is left is the body frame. After that, they will repair said frame with the help of the Wielding Machine.

Afterwards, they can now repair the parts that they can use again in the restoration project. In order to do this, they must place the said parts in the Repair Table. Each of these tables have a specific part or group of parts that they can repair, whether if it is the body, the engine parts, the suspension parts, or the rims.

Once they set the parts on the table, they must play a minigame where they need to land on the green tab to successfully repair it. They must repeat the process until the part is fully repaired.

On the other hand, the parts that are impossible to repair can sell them for additional Credit and Scraps, which they can use to upgrade the parts that they have. Afterwards, they can buy either normal replacement parts or Performance Parts, if they want their car to perform better.

Once they have the repaired or replaced parts, they can start reassembling the car, starting with the engine. In the game, the Chevrolet Camaro can be installed with V8 2carb OHV engine.

In order to build this engine, they must have the engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons with wings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil and fuel filters, the oil pan, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, the clutch release bearing, the alternator, and the power steering pump.

They will also need the engine heads, the camshafts, the camshaft caps, the spark plugs, the exhaust manifolds, the ignition coil, the intake manifold, the carburetors, the cam gear, the timing chain, the timing cover, the crankshaft pulley, the water pump, the water pump pulley, the serpentine belts, and the radiator fan.

They will also need the ignition distributor, the ignition distributor rotor, the ignition distributor cap, the clips, the ignition wires, the valve push rods, the round air filter base, the round air filter, the round air filter cover, the rocker arm, and the engine head cover.

Once they finished rebuilding the engine, they will reinstall it in the car with the help of the Engine Pulley, then they will reassemble the whole car, from its wheels and suspension to its gearbox and pipes to its body kit, lights, and glass panels.

Afterwards, they can customize the car's paint in the Paint Shop, then realign its wheels and lights, then tune the gears in its gearbox, then perform a dyno test. After that, they can now test drive their own Chevrolet Camaro.

