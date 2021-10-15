'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' 1956 Opel Blitz Restoration Guide: How to Convert this Classic Truck into a Hot Rod [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to modern sports cars, using more than 4,000 car parts.

These cars can either be from those that are already installed in the game, from the two downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or from the Steam Workshop where they can download car mods.

One of the said car mods that can be downloaded to the game is the Opel Blitz, a German mini truck that was manufactured from 1930 to 1975.

How to Restore the Opel Blitz (and Convert it into a Hot Rod)

Once downloaded from the Steam Workshop, players can get the Opel Blitz in the game's Barn, Car Auctions, Car Salon, and, in the case of SONNY Gaming's YouTube video, the Junkyard.

Once they purchased the mini truck, they can now wash its exterior and interior in the Car Wash. Afterwards, they will transfer it to the Car Lift in the garage. Then, they will examine it to look for parts that needs to be repaired or replace.

After they examined it, they will drain the oil and other fluids like the brake fluid, before disassembling the engine, the battery and the electronic components, the gearbox, the wheels and suspension, the pipes, the lights, the glass panels, and the body kit.

Once all that is left in the Car Lift is the minitruck's body frame, they will repair it using the Wielding Machine. Afterwards, they can repair the parts they can be repaired and used again in the restoration project in the Repair Table in the Workshop.

Those that are impossible to be repaired can be sold for additional Credit and Scrap, which they can use to upgrade other car parts. Afterwards, they need to buy the replacement parts, They can also new parts for those missing ones, and in case of this restoration project, they can buy Performance Parts.

After repairing, and replacing, the parts, they can rebuild the engine. For this restoration project, players need to build a V8 2carb OHV Supercharged engine.

In order to build this, players must need the engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons with their rings, the rod caps, the crankshaft bearing caps, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, the clutch release bearing, the camshafts, the engine heads, the valve push rods, and the supercharger intake manifold.

They will also need the ignition distributor with its rotor and cap, the power steering pump, the alternator, the oil and fuel filters, the oil pan, the ignition coil, the spark plugs, the exhaust manifolds, the cam gear, the timing chain, the timing cover, the water pump, and the water pump pulley for the supercharger.

They will also need the crankshaft pulley, the serpentine belts, the rocker arms, the engine head covers, the ignition wires, the clips, the supercharger, the carburetors, the scoop filters, the air scoop, the serpentine belt for the supercharger, and the radiator fan.

Once they finished building it, they can now reinstall it using the Engine Pulley. Afterwards, they can now finish reassembling the car, including the wheels and suspension, the body kit, the lights, exterior, and the glass window. Then, they can refill its oil and other fluids.

After that, they can custom paint the car in the Paint Shop, then realign its lights and wheels, tune up the gears in its gearbox, and do a dyna test. They can now test drive their very own Opel Blitz.

