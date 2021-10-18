'CoD Mobile' Season 9 Guide: Returning Game Mode, New Weapons, Maps, and More

The Halloween season is coming in Call of Duty: Mobile as the first-person shooting game for smartphones will welcome the said season with its incoming Season 9, marking the end of its Season 8.

The said new season, dubbed "The Nightmare" according to Sportskeeda, will bring in new additional in-game content, which includes a returning game mode that players will engage into, as well as new weapons and maps.

Celebrate Halloween with Undead Siege

An old game mode called Undead Siege will be returning to Call of Duty: Mobile once its Season 9 comes. In the same said game mode, according to Dexerto, players will be dropped in an island that was infested with zombies, and it is their job to protect a Control Center from the undead horde.

While defending the said structure, players will also gather resources, such as weapons, during the day, which will last for two minutes, before preparing for the said defense at night.

Every night, a new zombie horde will be unleashed, which includes units such as the Warden and the Machine Gunner.

The weapons that will be gathered during the Undead Siege can be ranged from assault rifles to turrets to a wrench, which can be used as a melee weapon.

Once they accomplished a wave, they will be earned XP points, which can be added in their Battle Pass in order to unlock one of its 50 Progression Tiers and earn rewards such as new weapon blueprints and CoD Points.

Undead Siege was first introduced in the game last August of this year, but it will make a return in celebration of the Halloween season, with new rewards to be earned and new zombies to be exterminated.

Aside from that, according to Pinkvilla, the Payout Search and Destroy will also be coming back to Call of Duty: Mobile, but it will be removed from the featured mode playlist after a week.

New Maps, Weapons

Aside from the game modes, the Season 9 of Call of Duty: Mobile will also bring in new, as well as returning, maps for the game.

According to Pinkvilla, the Standoff map will be returning in game since its release in 2019. The said map will let its players experience old game modes such as Prop Hunt and Kill Confirmed, but with an added Halloween twist.

Players who are playing in the said map will receive rewards, including an AK-47 Pumpkin Head.

Another map that will be playable in the game is the Hovec Sawmill, which according to Dexerto, is a map coming from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The said medium-sized map will feature multiple lanes, which will give players the opportunity to engage both inside and outside of the map's buildings.

Much like Standoff, the Hovec Sawmill will also be given a Halloween makeover as the map will be set at night instead of day.

New weapons will also be featured in the game's Season 9, including the Thumper grenade launcher, which is featured in several Call of Duty games, and the swordfish tactical rifle.

A new Battle Pass will also be available for players during Season 6. The said Battle Pass will have a new set of rewards, including the TAK 5 Operator Skill, as well as weapon blueprints for the FR .556 and the DR-H assault rifles.

Call of Duty: Mobile's Season 9 will be rolled out in the game during a patch update, and it will be available for download on October 21st at 5:00 PM PT (8:00 PM ET/1:00 AM BST.)

