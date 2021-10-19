'Fallout 76' Halloween Event 2021 Atomic Shop Guide: Treats, Tricks, Rewards, Loot Bags, Discounts, MORE

The Halloween season has come to Appalachia, as Fallout 76 welcomes the season this week with Halloween-centric events and activities that players of the online action role-playing game will participate.

Aside from the said activities, free items will be given away, including loot bags and a consumable that can give buffs to them, as well as other rewards and discounts that they can enjoy.

All Treats, No Tricks

Appalachia will have an unexpected visitor in the form of the Scorched, which are all dressed up to celebrate the Halloween season in Fallout 76.

According to a post in the game's website, players will encounter the "Spooky Scorched" while venturing in Appalachia.

Each of these Spooky Scorched spawns will be turned into Legendary ones, which means that if players take them down, a Legendary item will be dropped, as well as a piece of Mystery Candy.

These Mystery Candies, once they consumed it, will grant them one of the five random special buffs, or if they are collecting it, they can give it away to other players like real-life candy during Trick-or-Treat.

They will also receive a Spooky Treat Bag as well, which according to Player.One, will contain in-game items like consumables, ammo, and if they are lucky, Halloween-themed loot.

Speaking of the aforementioned Mystery Candies, these treats can be collected with the help of the Spooky Candy Bowl, which according to Alt Char, can be claimed in the game's Atomic Shop for free.

Once they got it, players will place their candy bowls in their respective C.A.M.P.s, fill it with Mystery Candies, and wait for Dwellers who will visit them to grab them as part of their Daily and Weekly Challenges. They can have only one Mystery Candy per hour.

Each of the said Daily Challenges, according to Comicbook, once completed, will grant them several possible rewards, including consumables, Park Card packs, Lunchboxes, Repair Kits, or some S.C.O.R.E.s.

Said S.C.O.R.E.s will also be awarded to those who gave those candies during their Weekly Challenges, as well as rare crafting materials, and Halloween costumes. If they accomplish both Weekly Challenges, they will receive a new Popcorn Machine to decorate their C.A.M.P.s.

The Halloween event in Fallout 76 for this year will start this October 19th, and it will last until November 2nd.

Drop the Bombshell

Aside from the Halloween-themed Event, Fallout 76 will be having their Bombs Drop Day activities starting October 23rd. For this year, the said event will have exciting offers for players, including discount sales for items.

Those who want to try the game will be lucky this month as Fallout 76 will be sold with a 75% off discount at selected digital video game stores such as the Microsoft Store, the PlayStation Store, Steam, Bethesda.net.

Aside from the base game, they will also receive free content upgrades, including Wastelanders, Steel Dawn, and Steel Reign.

Prices for the Atom Packs will also be dropped from October 19th to October 25th. Now a pack of 500 Atoms will be sold 20% off of its base price, while a pack of 1,000 Atoms, with a bonus 100 Atoms, will be sold 25% off of its base price.

A pack of 2,000 Atoms, with bonus 400 Atoms, will be sold 30% off of its base price, while a pack of 4,000 Atoms, with bonus 1,000 Atoms, will be sold 35% off of its base price.

Finally, a Scrip Surplus event will commence from October 21st to October 25th, where players can earn up to twice the normal daily Legendary Scrip after trading their unwanted Legendary items using the Legendary Exchange Machine.

Aside from that, legendary weapons and armor in the Purveyor Murmrgh's shop that can be exchanged for Scrips will be sold 50% off of their usual prices.

