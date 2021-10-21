'ESO' Witches Festival 2021 Guide: Release Schedule, Rewards, Bonuses, and More + How to Join

By Staff Reporter , Updated Oct 21, 2021 06:56 AM EDT
 WITCHES FESTIVAL
(Photo: Photo from Elder Scrolls Online's Website)

The Halloween season has come in Elder Scrolls Online as the online multiplayer role-playing game will bring back its seasonal event, the "Witches Festival."

Several items will be given away to players by either completing several event-exclusive quests and defeat the boss monsters or by trading Event Tickets with the Impresario.

Rewards Galore

The Witches Festival event in Elder Scrolls Online, according to HITC, will be rolled out on October 21st at 7:00 AM PT (10:00 AM ET/3:00 PM BST).

During the said event, players will receive the "Witchmother's Bargain" for free, which according to DBLTap, will grant them a Plunder Skull container, which has rewards inside, once they defeat a Boss Monster.

According to a post in Elder Scrolls Online's website, these rewards include the Bonedust Pigments fragments, which combining ten of them will give the players the With-Tamed Bear Dog pet, as well as Hollowjack and Dremora style items.

They will also receive Witches Festival-themed recipes, furnishing, and furnishing recipes, as well as Bewitching Alchemy reagents, and other valuable items.

If they defeat a Boss Monster for the first time, according to The Gamer, they will receive a Dremora Plunder Skull, which they will receive not only the aforementioned rewards, but also the Dremora motif chapter pages, the Witches Festival Writs, the Glenmoril Tresure Maps, and the Glenmoril Armor outfit style pages.

They will also get the Grave Dancer weapon style pages, the Marshmallow Toasty Treat emote Runebox, and the Bonefire memento Runebox.

Aside from the Witchmother's Bargain, players can also take the Plucking the Crow event, which will make them collect 50 Cursed Feathers, and trade them to Witchmother Taerma for an effigy that will transport them to a secret realm, where they will face, and defeat, a Boss monster that is stationed there.

Impresario will also offer items that players could pick up in exchange for Event Tickets, which can be collected after they slain their first Boss Monster.

Depending on the amount, they will trade said Event Tickets for items such as Unstable Morpholith pet fragments, the first two Doom Char Plateau fragments, the Marshmallow Toasty Treat emote, the Witch's Bonfire dust memento, the Witch-Tamed Bear Dog pet fragments, the Witches Festival furnishings, the Group Repair kits, and random rewards from the past Witches grab bags.

How to Participate

In order to participate in the event, and get the aforementioned rewards, according to Dual Shockers, players must go first to the Crown Store, and acquire the Witchmother's Bargain free quest in the store's Holiday section.

Once they clear the said quest, aside from the Plunder Skull container, they will also receive the Witchmother's Whistle memento, which they can use to enable a 100% XP Boost that lasts for two hours, as well as the Witchmother's Cauldron.

The said cauldron, once used, can change players into undead characters, however they cannot summon it in Cyrodiil.

If they have the Witchmother's Whistle from last year, they do not need to clear the said quest, and instead, they will use it by accessing it in their Collections menu.

