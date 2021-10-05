'ESO Deadlands' Guide: Release Date, New Areas, How to Access and More

It is time to enter the Deadlands as Bethesda Softworks announced the latest downloadable content (DLC) Expansion pack for The Elder Scrolls Online, namely Deadlands, which will bring new additional content to the online multiplayer role-playing game.

Deadlands, according to Comicbook, will mark the game's Gates of Oblivion saga, which began at the start of the year, as it will be an action-packed 20-hour finale for players who wanted to grind while stopping the evil plans of Dagon.

What's In-Store in Deadlands

In Deadlands, according to Gamerant, players of The Elder Scroll Online will travel to the domain of Mehrunes Dragon, as well as the city Fargrave. Within those places, new areas will be discovered for players to venture.

The Burn, according to Eurogamer, is an area that was covered in flames and molten rives, as well as flame-infused beats and towering metal spires, while The Sever has fierce storms and winds that players need to face once they entered the area.

Fargrave, a mystical desert city under a massive skeletal roof, on the other hand, is said to be one of the biggest cities in the game, where players can buy, sell, and craft their items and equipment, while at the same time, they can travel between realms from the said city.

Release Date, How to Access

The Deadlands DLC Expansion pack for The Elder Scrolls Online, according to Gamerant, is set to be launched on November 1st for PCs, Mac, and Google Stadia, while its version for consoles like the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S will be rolled out on November 16th.

Players of the role-playing game can access the said DLC after taking part of the ongoing Bounties of Blackwood in-game event, where they must work together in order to increase the community's progression meter. Once it reaches 100%, they can now play the said Expansion pack.

The said meter will give them rewards after they unlocked it, and they can also obtain other in-game items by completing any Daily Quests, looting monsters, or harvesting resource nodes. In order to have this quest, they must have the Blackwood chapter in the game.

They can also purchase Deadlands by using the Crowns that can be found in the Crown Store, or get it for free if they are subscribed to The Elder Scrolls Online Plus.

They can also experience the Expansion pack by downloading its Prologue for free for players across video game platforms, regardless if they purchased the DLC or not.

The said prologue, according to MMORPG.com, will have two main quests that players need to complete. They need to find Dremora Lyranth and accept the missions that she will give to them. They will also discover the plans Mehrunes Dagon are hatching for the destruction of Tamriel.

Once they completed the two quests, the game will reward them the Grave Elegance mask, which will protect the wearer's eyes while masking its identity, making it "mysterious as the Oblivion itself."

