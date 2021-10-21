'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Jaguar XJS Restoration Guide: How to Restore One of the Cars in the Jaguar DLC Pack [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can repair and restore cars that are available in the game using more than 4,000 car parts.

Aside from the already installed 72 cars, and thousands of car mods that can be downloaded in the Steam Workshop for free, they can also restore one of the cars that are included in the car mechanic simulation game's downloadable content (DLC) packs.

One of the said car packs is the Jaguar DLC Car Pack, a recently released DLC Car Pack that, much like its first two car packs, the Nissan DLC Car Pack and the Electric Car DLC Car Pack, has four new cars and four new engines.

One of the said cars that can now be restored in the game is the 1991 Jaguar XJS, a grand tourer car that was first made in 1975 by Jaguar, but later received a facelift in 1991 after the company was acquired by Ford.

How to Restore the Jaguar XJS

Once they purchased the DLC Car Pack, they can now purchase the Jaguar XJS either in the Barn, in the Car Auction, or in the case of Boblas' YouTube video, in the Junkyard.

Once they purchased the car, they can wash its exterior and interior in the Car Wash, then transfer it in the Car Lift to examine it in order to see the parts that can be repaired and replaced.

Once they examined the car, they can disassemble its parts, including its engine, its battery and its fusebox, its wheels and suspension, its pipes, its gearbox, its body kit, its windshield, its lights, and its interior, including its steering wheel and seats, until what is left is the body frame.

After that, they can repair the said car, starting with the body frame itself using the Wielding Machine, then they will repair several parts that they want to use for the restoration project using the Repair Tables in the Workshop.

On the other hand, the parts that are impossible to be repaired can be replaced by buying new parts, while selling those said problematic parts for additional Credits and Scraps, which they can use to upgrade parts.

Once they repaired, and replaced, the parts, they can now reassemble the car, starting with rebuilding its engine. The 1991 Jaguar XJS houses the V12 HE engine, which is one of the four new engines that was also from the Jaguard DLC Car Pack.

To build said engine, they must have the engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons with their rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod cap, the oil and fuel filters, the oil pan, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, the clutch release bearing, and the exhaust manifolds.

They must also have the camshaft caps B, the camshafts, the regular camshaft caps, the cam gears, the spark plugs, the ignition distributor, along with its rotor, cap, and clips, the ignition wires, the timing chain, the engine head covers, the intake manifolds, the throttles, the air filter bases, the air filters, and the air filter covers, along with their clips.

They must also need to have the fuel rail, the timing covers, the alternator, the power steering pump, the water pump, the water pump pulley, the crankshaft pulley, the serpentine belts, and the radiator fan.

Once they finished rebuilding the engine, they can now reinstall it inside the engine using the Engine Pulley, then reassemble the rest of the internals parts, including the ABS pump and module, the brake servo, the fuse box, the battery, the gear box, and the radiator.

Then, they will reinstall the rest of the parts of the car, including its wheels and suspension, its pipes, its body kit, its windshield, its lights, and its interior. Afterwards, they will fill it with new oil, brake fluid, coolant, windshield wiper fluid, and power steering fluid.

After they rebuilt the whole car, they can customize its paint job in the Paint Shop, realign its lights and wheels, tune the gears in its gearbox, and perform a dyno test on the car. They can now test drive their very own Jaguar XJS, which they can either sell it for additional profit or keep it as part of their collection.

