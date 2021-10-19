'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' 1971 Plymouth Road Runner Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Classic Mid-Size Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to modern sports cars, using more than 4,000 car parts.

These cars can either be from those that are already installed in the game, from the two downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or from the Steam Workshop where they can download car mods.

One of the those said cars that can be downloaded as mods is the 1971 Plymouth Road Runner, a Second Generation mid-size car manufactured by Plymouth for their Road Runner line. The said car was manufactured from 1971 to 1974.

Players can get the car mod for the Plymouth Road Runner by downloading its file from the Steam Workshop.

How to Restore the Plymouth Road Runner

Once they downloaded the said file for the car mod and pasted it in the game's folder, they can now purchase the Plymouth Road Runner in either the Car Salon, the Car Auction, the Barn, or in the case of DanGaming's YouTube video, the Junkyard.

Once they purchased it, they can transfer the car to the Car Wash to wash its exterior and interior. Afterwards, they will transfer it to the Car Lift where they can examine it for parts that needs repairing or replacing, either through Examination Mode or through Additional Tools.

Afterwards, they will drain all of the remaining oil using the Oil Drain machine, then the rest of its fluids like the brake fluid, coolant, power steering fluid, and windshield wiper fluid using the Drain Tool.

Then, they will disassemble its parts, including its engine, wheels and suspension, gearbox, pipes, body kit, windshield, and interior such as the seats and the steering wheel, until what is left in the Car Lift is its body frame.

Afterwards, they will repair the body frame using the Wielding Machine, then they will repair several parts that still can be used in the restoration project by placing them in Repair Tables.

Those that are impossible to repair can replace them by buying replacement parts, while selling those scrapped parts for additional Credit and Scraps, which can be used for upgrading parts.

After they got the parts needed, whether they are repaired or replaced, they can start rebuilding car, starting with the engine.

To rebuild its engine, they will need to have the engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons with their rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, the oil and fuel filters, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, the clutch release bearing, and the camshaft.

They will also need to have the cam gear, the timing chain, the timing cover, the water pump, the water pump pulley, the crankshaft pulley, the arms, the alternator, the power steering pump, the serpentine belts, and the radiator fan.

They would also need the ignition distributor, including its rotor, cap and clips, the ignition coil, the engine heads, the spark plugs, the exhaust manifolds, the valve push rods, the rocker arms, the engine head covers, the ignition wires, the intake manifold, the carburetor, and the air filter, along with its base and top cover.

Once they finished rebuilding it, they will reinstall the engine in the car using the Engine Pulley, then they will reassemble the whole car again, including its gearbox, pipes, wheels and suspension, battery and other electronics, body kit, lights, windshield, and interior.

Afterwards, they can customize its paint job in the Paint Shop, then they will realign its lights and wheels, tune the gears in its gearbox, and perform a dyno test. After that, they can now test drive their Plymouth Road Runner.

