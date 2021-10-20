'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' 1975 Ford Bronco Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Sports Utility Vehicle [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to modern sports cars, using more than 4,000 car parts.

These cars can either be from those that are already installed in the game, from the two downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or from the Steam Workshop where they can download car mods.

One of the those said car mods that can be downloaded is the 1975 Ford Bronco, a First Generation compact sports utility vehicle manufactured by Ford from 1965 to 1977.

How to Restore a Ford Bronco

Once they finished downloading the car mod file and paste it in the game's folder, they can now purchase the Ford Bronco in the Barn, the Car Auction, or in the case of Alex K's YouTube video, the Junkyard.

Once they purchased the said vehicle, they can wash its exterior and interior in the Car Wash, then they will transfer it in the Car Lift in their garage to examine it to see if there are parts that can be repaired or replaced.

Once they finished examining it, they can drain its remaining oil using the Oil Drain machine, as well as its other fluids such as the brake fluid, coolant, power steering fluid, and windshield wiper fluid using the Drain Tool.

Once they finished draining the fluids, they can disassemble the car, including its engines, wheels and suspension, gearbox, pipes, body kit, windshield, lights, and interior, including its seats and the steering wheel, until all that is left is the body frame.

Afterwards, they can repair said body frame using the Wielding Machine, then they can do the same with the car parts that they can use again for the restoration project using the Repair Tables in the Workshop.

Those that are impossible to be repaired can be sold for additional Credits and Scraps, which they can be used for upgrading, and instead, buy new car parts that they can also use for said project.

Once they got the parts that they need, they will start rebuilding the car, starting with the engine. In order to do so, they need the engine block, the crankshaft, the camshaft, the pistons with their rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the power steering pump, and the alternator.

They will also need the oil pan, the oil and fuel filters, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, the clutch release bearing, the cam gear, the timing chain, the timing cover, the crankshaft pulley, the water pump, the water pump pulley, the serpentine belts, and the radiator fan.

They will also need the ignition coil, the ignition distributor, including its rotor, cap and clips, the engine heads, the exhaust manifolds, the spark plugs, the valve push rods, the rocker arms, the engine head cover, the ignition wires, the intake manifold, the carburetor, and the round air filter, including its base and top cover.

Once they finished rebuilding the engine, they must reinstall it inside the car using the Engine Pulley, then they will reassemble the rest of the car, including its wheels at suspension, gearbox, pipes, body kit, lights, windshield, and interior.

Then, they will replace its oil and other fluids, then they will repaint it in the Paint Shop. Afterwards, they will realign its wheels and lights, tune the gears in its gearbox, and do a dyno test. They can now test drive their own Ford Bronco.

