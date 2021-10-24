'Fortnite-Resident Evil' Skins Collab Guide: What Do They Looks Like, Where to Get Them?

The agents of S.T.A.R.S. have come to the island to defend it against the menace of the Cube as Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine crosses over from the undead horror-field world of the Resident Evil series to the chaotic battle royale realm of Fortnite.

The said crossover was a part of the collaboration between Capcom's survival horror game franchise and Epic Games' battle royale shooting game

The said characters will appear in the latter as new Character Skins, and became part of its Gaming Legends Series, complete with items that are themed after the former.

They escaped one nightmare... only to find themselves in another.



Two legendary S.T.A.R.S. members find themselves on the Island...https://t.co/e3jPO8NExG pic.twitter.com/H4LdBcCUfn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 24, 2021

Time to See Shooting S.T.A.R.S. in Fortnite

The protagonists of the very first Resident Evil game will appear in Fortnite as Character Skins. Chris will be appearing in the shooting game with his Resident Evil 5-esque look, complete with his signature green vest.

Jill, on the other hand, will appear with her look from the 2002 remake of Resident Evil for the Nintendo GameCube, complete with her S.T.A.R.S. beret.

Aside from that, according to a post in Epic Games' Fortnite webpage, their alternate skins will also appear, and designed after their modern appearances.

Chris will have his alternate Hound Wolf Squad Style skin, which, according to Gizmodo, is based on his get-up on Resident Evil Village, complete with a long jacket, black turtleneck innerwear, and his fully-bearded face.

Jill, on the other hand, will appear in her alternate Racoon City Style skin, which based on her look from the 2020 Resident Evil 3 remake, complete with her blue top, black pants, and black boots.

In addition to these Character Skins, the said collaboration between Fortnite and Resident Evil also brought in other items that were inspired after the elements from the survival game.

According to IGN, players can have the signature Herbs with the Green Herb Back Bling, with Red Herb and Blue Herb alternate styles, as well as the Saving Keystrokes Back Bling, which is designed after the keyboard players usually interact in several Resident Evil games in order to save their progress.

They can also possess the HOT DOGGER Pickaxe, which is designed after the Umbrella Corporation-developed anti-bioweapon knife that appeared Resident Evil 3 2020 Remake, and the Stun Rod Pickaxe, which is based after the melee weapon of the same name that was first seen in Resident Evil 4, but became a playable item in Resident Evil 5.

Aside from these items, they can also get the Brolly Stroll emote, which according to the video uploaded in the game's YouTube channel, let them stroll while twirling a mini-umbrella that looks like the logo of the Umbrella Corporation.

This is not the only time that the characters of the survival game had crossed over to the realms of another game. Last June, Jill, along with Leon Kennedy, appeared in Dead by Deadlight as part of a collaboration event between two survival games, as well as a celebration for Resident Evil's 25th year anniversary.

Aside from the said characters, Nemesis, Umbrella Corporation's deadly Bio Organic weapon, also made an appearance as the game's Killer.

As for Fortnite, the Resident Evil characters are not the only Capcom-based franchise the game had collaborated with. Before this, several characters of the Street Fighter series have crossed over to the shooting game, such as Ryu, Chun-li, Guile, and Cammy.

How to Get Them

According to The Toys Matrix, Fortnite players can now get the Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine Character Skins individually in the game's Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks.

They can also have both of the skins, along with the aforementioned Green Herb and Saving Keystroke Back Blings, in the S.T.A.R.S. Team Bundle for 2,100 V-Bucks. The said bundle also includes the Survival Loading Screen.

As for the weapons, they can get both the HOT DOGGER and the Stun Rod Pickaxes, as well as the Brolly Stroll Emote, in the S.T.A.R.S. Team Gear Bundle.

