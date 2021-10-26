'Super Robot Wars 30' DLC Pack 2 Guide: Release Date + What Units Will be Appearing

With its October 28th release coming, Bandai Namco released the second batch of downloadable content (DLCs) for Super Robo Taisen 30. This was after the successful release of its first DLC pack, which contained returning mecha franchises, including their representing units.

The second DLC for the tactical role-playing game, which is will be released in celebration of its 30th anniversary since its release in 1991 for the Ninentdo Game Boy, will also feature returning mecha, as well as new ones.

The More, The Merrier

The second DLC pack for Super Robo Taisen 30 was first revealed in a trailer, which also revealed even more additional information regarding the game, including its gameplay.

According to Siliconera, the trailer shown two Gundams from Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans - the Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex, the powered up version of the Gundam Barbatos Lupus piloted by Mikazuki Augus, and the Gundam Gusion Rebake Full City, a powered up version of the Gundam Gusion Rebake piloted by Akihiro Altland.

Both of these mobile suits were featured in the second season of Iron Blooded Orphans, where Tekkadan, an armed organization they took part with, fought against Gjallarhorn.

Also included in the DLC Pack 2, which is not included in the trailer but was announced Takanobu Terada, the game's producer, according to Dual Shockers, are the Gundam Bael, piloted by McGillis Fareed, and the Gundam Flauros (Ryusei-Go), piloted by Norba Shino.

The said DLC Pack will also have the debuting Ultraman, Ultraman Seven, and Ultraman Ace suits, along with their respective wearers Hayata Shinjiro, Moroboshi Dan, and Hokuto Seiji, from the 2019 Netflix animated series Ultraman, which is based from the 2011 ULTRAMAN manga series.

Unlike their original versions, which the protagonists use a transformation device to transform themselves into Ultramen, these characters can be summoned by wearing "Ultra Suits" in order to combat the giant kaijus.

Finally, the unites from Super Robot Wars OG will make a comeback in Super Robot Wars 30 as the Alteisen Riese, piloted by Nanbu Kyousuke, and the Rein Weissritter, piloted by Excellen Browning, will be included in the game's DLC Pack 2.

As mentioned earlier, the DLC Pack 2 is the second downloadable content for Super Robo Wars 30. Earlier, its DLC Pack 1 was released, which according to Bleeding Cool, contains the mecha units from Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack - Beltorchika's Children, the Sakura Wars series, and Super Electromagnetic Machine Voltes V.

Players can play the Hi-Nu Gundam, piloted by Amuro Ray, as well as both the Koubu Type-2s of both Shinguji Sakura and Ogami Ichiro, Erica Fontaine's Koubu F2, and both of the Rodeo STAR and Fujiyama STAR versions of STAR V, which piloted by Gemini Sunrise and Taiga Shinjiro, respectively.

They can also play the Voltes V, along with its separated vehicles, piloted each by Go Kenichi, Mine Ippei, Go Daijiro. Go Hiyoshi and Megumi Oka, as well as the RyuKoOh and the KoRyuOh, both of which are also from the Super Robot Wars OG series.

In total, six newly added mecha franchises will be included in the initial roster of twenty two, bringing the number of all titles that will part of Super Robot Wars 30 to twenty eight.

Release Date

According to Gematsu, the DLC Pack 2 of Super Robot Wars 30 is set to release this coming this December.

Aside from the new characters and mecha, 13 additional Area Missions are also included. As for the DLC Pack 1, it will be released this coming November.

Super Robot Wars 30 is available for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan, and for PC through Steam in everywhere else in the world.

