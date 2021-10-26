'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Cadillac Eldorado Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Classic American Luxury Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available in the game, whether if it is pre-installed, came from the downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or downloaded as a car mod from the Steam Workshop, using more than 4,000 car parts.

They can either sell it for additional profit and for future car projects, or keep it as part of their garage collection.

They can also repair or restore different kinds of cars, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to luxury cars to compact cars to sports cars.

One of the said cars is the 1965 Cadillac Eldorado, or in the game, it is called the Luxor Goldrail. This car is the Seventh Generation of Cadillac's Eldorado line of luxury cars, and was seen production from 1965 to 1966.

The said car can be purchased through the game's Car Auction, the Barn, or in the case of Pityku Customs' YouTube video, the Junkyard.

How to Restore a Cadillac Eldorado

Once they purchased the said car, they will transfer it to the Car Wash, where they will wash its exterior and interior.

Afterwards, they will transfer it to the Car Lift in the Garage, where they will examine the car for parts that they need to repair or replace either through the Examination Mode, where they will examine the parts manually one by one, or through the Additional Tools, which can be accessed through the car's pie menu.

After they examined the parts, they must drain out all of the remaining oil and other fluids in the car using the Oil Drain and the Drain Tool, respectively, then they will start disassembling it, including the engine, the wheels and suspension, body kit, lights, and interior.

Once all that it left is the body frame, they will repair it using the Wielding Machine, while they will do the same to several reusable parts, if any, using the Repair Tables that can be seen in the Workshop.

Considering that the car came from the Junkyard, there are parts that are missing or impossible to be repaired. For this one, they need to buy new replacement ones for said parts, and for those parts that cannot be used anymore, they can be sold for additional Credits and Scrap.

Once they got all the parts repaired or replaced, they can start reassembling the car, starting with its engine.

In order to build it, they must have the engine block, the crankshaft, the camshaft, the pistons with their rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, the oil and fuel filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the alternator, the power steering pump, the engine heads, the valve push rods, the rocker arms, the engine head covers, the spark plugs, the exhaust manifolds, the ignition coil, the ignition distributor, including its rotor, cap and clips, the ignition wires, and the intake manifold.

They will also need the cam gear, the timing chain, the timing cover, the water pump, the water pump pulley, the crankshaft pulley, the serpentine belts, the radiator fan, the carburetors, and the round air filter, including its base and top cover.

Once they finished building the engine, they will reinstall it inside the newly repaired car using the Engine Pulley. Then, they will reassemble the rest of it using the repaired, replaced, and new parts. Afterwards, they will transfer it to the Paint Booth to custom paint it.

Once they finished restoring it, they can realign the car's wheels and lights, as well as tune up the gears in its gear box, and perform a dyno test. After that, they can now test drive their own Cadillac Eldorado.

