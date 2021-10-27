'Zombie Army 4 Dead War' DLC Update Guide: Crossplay now Enabled, New Added Content, and More

By Staff Reporter , Updated Oct 27, 2021 10:01 AM EDT
Close
 FACING THE ZOMBIE ARMY
(Photo: Photo from Zombie Army 4: Dead War's website)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War received its downloadable update, bringing in new additional content to the third-person shooting game, including new items for players to have, as well as a new "Hell's Cauldron" Horde map.

Aside from the said items, the update will now also allow the game's Cross-Play functionality. Now, players can now play Zombie Army 4: Dead War in multiple consoles.

Cross-Play Compatibility

One of the major additions from the said update for Zombie Army 4: Dead War is the ability for players to Cross-Play.

According to Push Square, players of the game's PlayStation 4 version, as well as the PlayStation 5 version via backwards compatibility, can play it with other players on PC, and vice versa.

READ ALSO: 'RDO' Halloween Update Guide: New Game Modes, Rewards, Bonuses, and More Things Players Could Expect

According to a post in the game's website, while planning for the said implementation, there were problems that Rebellion Developments, the developers of the game, have encountered, considering the fact that the console versions of the game are not developed with said function in mind.

In order to work on the Cross-Play capability of the game, they brought in an additional Quality Assurance team to focus on implementing several elements to make this function work, including voice and text chat, which will be functionable in its multiplayer lobbies.

Aside for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, the said Cross-Play function will might also be available in its versions for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Additional Content

Aside from the added Cross-Play feature, the DLC Update for Zombie Army 4: Dead War will also bring in new added items in the game.

One of said additional content is the Strange Brigade Headgear Pack, which according to The Xbox Hub, will be a collaborative effort between the game and the Strange Brigade, also a third-person shooting game that was also developed by Rebellion Developments.

According to mp1st.com, the said headgear pack includes the Mummy Head Mask, the Bull Mask, the Assassin's Death Mask, and the Seteki Headdress.

Also available is the Occult Karl Outfit set, which was described to have occult symbols glowing in Karl's pale skin, as well as hollow eyes glimmering with light. Aside from the said outfit, the set also has two hats for the character - the Occult Officier's Cap and the Steel Skull Mask.

The Blowtorch Weapon Bundle will also be available in the game, and it will contain a Blowtorch, the Dragon Egg and the Cracked Pressure Gauge Charms, and the Painted like a Dragon and the Brass weapon skins.

Players can also apply bandages in weapons such as the Gewehr 43, the M1 Garand, the Mosin-Nagant M91/30, and the M30 Drilling semi-automatic rifles, as well as the MP44 assault rifle, the Thompson submachine gun, the Trench Gun, the C96 and the M1911 pistols, and the Webley MKVI revolver thanks to the Bandages Weapon Skin.

Finally, players can get their hands in the Tarot Charm Pack, which has The Emperor, The Hermit, The Tower, and the Judgement Charms.

READ ALSO: 'Fortnite-Resident Evil' Skins Collab Guide: What Do They Looks Like, Where to Get Them?

TAG Zombie Army, Zombie Army 4: Dead War
© 2020 Game & Guide All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

whats new

'Zombie Army 4 Dead War' DLC Update Guide: Crossplay now Enabled, New Added Content, and More

'Zombie Army 4 Dead War' DLC Update Guide: Crossplay now Enabled, New Added ...
'Dead by Daylight' New 'Silent Hill' Content: Pyramid Head Skin, Survivor, and More

'Dead by Daylight' New 'Silent Hill' Content: Pyramid Head Skin, Survivor, and ...
'RDO' Halloween Update Guide: New Game Modes, Rewards, Bonuses, and More Things Players Could Expect

'RDO' Halloween Update Guide: New Game Modes, Rewards, Bonuses, and More Things ...
'Lol' Patch 11.22 Update Guide: Which Champions Will be Nerfed, Buffed + Arcana Skins, Release Date, and More

'Lol' Patch 11.22 Update Guide: Which Champions Will be Nerfed, Buffed + Arcana ...
'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Cadillac Eldorado Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Classic American Luxury Car [VIDEO]

'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Cadillac Eldorado Restoration Guide: How to ...

Popular News

'Pokemon Go' Pumpkaboo Collection Challenge Guide: Size Mechanic Explained, ...

'Genshin Impact' Labyrinth Warriors Event Guide: How to Unlock the Event, Clear...

'Car Mechanic Simulator' Story Order Guide: How to Repair a Mercedes Benz SLS ...

'Pokemon Unite' Halloween Festival Event Guide: How to Get Greedent + Best Build...

'Pokemon Go' Darkrai 5-Star Raid Guide: Weakness, Counters, Movesets, and More

'Overwatch' October 21 Experimental Patch Update Guide: What Changes Developers ...

Origin of the Diablo Universe Pre-trilogy

'Grounded' Hot and Hazy Update Guide: What Additional In-Game Content Players ...

'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Jaguar XJS Restoration Guide: How to Restore One ...

'ESO' Witches Festival 2021 Guide: Release Schedule, Rewards, Bonuses, and More...
Real Time Analytics