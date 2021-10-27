'RDO' Halloween Update Guide: New Game Modes, Rewards, Bonuses, and More Things Players Could Expect

The Halloween season has come to the wild west as Red Dead Online receives its Halloween-themed update. The said update will bring in new additional content for the online multiplayer action-adventure game.

This included a new game modes that players need to join in order to gain rewards, as well as the usual bonuses and discounts it will give to them.

Heed the All Hallows' Call

The Halloween Update for Red Dead Online will bring in the "All Hallows' Call" game mode, which according to a post in the Rockstar Games' website, will earn players double RDO$, Gold, and XP.

Halloween draws near and brings with it bleak tidings.



Telegrams tell of confrontations with strange and unsettling adversaries, animals possessed with bloodlust, and a spectral ghost train in All Hallows’ Call to Arms modes: https://t.co/crGgGjb33d pic.twitter.com/IfpeJnXvyN — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 26, 2021

In All Hallows' Call, according to MMORPG.com, players will face a horde of alligators, cougars, and supernatural ghost trains, while protecting the freeholds of Armadillo, Butcher Creek, Shady Belle, and Bolder Glade.

READ ALSO: 'ESO' Witches Festival 2021 Guide: Release Schedule, Rewards, Bonuses, and More + How to Join

Those who survived to the tenth wave of the said game mode, according to PCGamesN, will be rewarded with 2,000 XP, which they can be used to redeem the rewards in the Halloween Pass 2, which includes masks to conceal players' identity, new clothing items, and accessories that will scare those who saw them.

Those who purchased all four installments of The Quick Draw Club will receive a free reward from the said seasonal pass, while those who owe it will receive a free Stable slot and a select Shirt, up to its Progression Rank 15.

A new Dead of Night game mode will also be added in Red Dead Online, where according to Express, four teams of players will compete who will score the highest in a battle against an endless wave of The Dead.

Aside from the double RDO$, Gold, and XP bonus, those who will complete said game mode, and survive, will reward them a free Ability Card of their choosing.

Both of these game modes will also have the new Night Stalker mask, which will allow them to gain supernatural powers to clear them faster.

Bonuses, Rewards, and Discounts

Aside from the new game modes, Red Dead Online's Halloween update will also give away other rewards and bonuses for its players, as well as new items.

According to Comicbook, Madam Nazar and her Roving Storefront will offer fun masks that they can wear in the game, during the Halloween season, which includes the Slaughter Mask, the Creature Mask, the Horror Mask, the Swine Mask, the Freak Mask, and the Masquerade Mask.

They will also receive 10 Snowberger Candies and 5 Chocolate Bars, which they can consume between fights or while on a long journey.

The said update will also bring in discounts to several to its items courtesy of Wheeler, Rawson and Co.

Players can now enjoy a 35% discount off of prices of all Role Outfits, a 5 Gold less off of the prices of Bandit Masks, and 30% discount off of prices of all Norfolk Roadster Horses.

They will also enjoy a 40% discount off of the prices of melee weapons, a 30% discount off of the prices of every item at Gus' store, and 30% discount off of prices of all emotes.

Players whose Rockstar Games Social Club accounts to their Prime Gaming account through November 22 will also get a free Accessory, as well as 50% discount off of a price of a Non-Role Multi Horse.

READ ALSO: 'For Honor' Collaborates with 'Dead by Daylight' for a Halloween Event: What Players Could Expect