'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Story Order 21 Guide: How to Repair the Elenti Callope [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, aside from the fact that players can restore their very own cars using more than 4,000 car parts that they can either sell for additional profit or keep as part of their garage collection, they can also repair other cars they will be given to them through Story Orders.

These Story Orders will not only award them additional Credit, which they can use to buy cars, as well as car parts, but they will also earn XP, which can be used to unlock several skill and facility upgrades in the game.

Story Order 21 - Repairing the Elenti Callope

In this Story Order, players will repair an Elenti Callope, or in real life, is the 2003 Renault Clio V6.

According to Kronos80's YouTube video, they must either repair or replace several of its parts, including its rear bumper, as well as they need to replace and refill its oil, coolant fluid, and windshield washer fluid.

They will also notice that once they received the car, they would see that there are parts that are "not discovered."

Once they got the car, they can wash it in the Car Wash, then they will transfer it to the Car Lift in the garage. From there, they will examine it either through Examination Mode or through Additional Tools, which can be accessed in the car's pie menu.

Once they examined the car, they must have "discovered" the following parts - the air filter, the alternator, the engine arm, the belt tensioner, two bottom suspension arms B, two brake discs, two brake pads, four cam gears, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They also must have "discovered" two front axle knuckle covers, the front exhaust section A, two front shock absorber cap, two front springs, the fuel pump, the fuel rail, the gearbox, the idler rollers A and B, two lower suspension arms, the oil filter, and the oil pan.

Aside from these parts, they either need to repair or replace six piston rings, the power steering pump, the radiator, the radiator fan and its housing, two rear axle knuckle covers, two rear axle knuckle housings D, two rear mufflers F, two rear shock absorber caps, serpentine belts A and B, two sway bars with front end link A, and the throttle.

Once they recognized the "not discovered" car parts, they will drain the remaining oil in car using the Oil Drain machine, then they will drain its coolant using the Drain Tool, which can be accessed through Additional Tools.

Afterwards, they will remove the parts needed to be repaired or replaced. Those that can be repaired will be placed on the Repair Tables, which can be seen in the Workshop.

From there, they will play a minigame, where they need to hit the green tabs in order the part to be fixed. They will repeatedly do this until the part is fully repaired and can be used again.

On the other hand, parts that are impossible to be repaired can be sold for additional Credit and Scrap, and instead replace them by buying new replacement parts.

Once they got the parts, they can now reinstall them in the car, then they refill it with new oil and coolant, as well as refill its windshield washer fluid reservoir with a brand new windshield washer fluid.

After that, they either repaint it to a new color in the Paint Booth or they can retain its original color, then they will give it minor adjustments such as tuning the gears in its gearbox.

Once they are finished repairing the whole car, they can now turn it over to the customer, and claim the Credit and XP to end the Story Order.

