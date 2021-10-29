'Rust' Darkness Falls Halloween Event Guide: Activities, Items, and More Things Players Could Expect

The Halloween season has come to Rust as the multiplayer survival game will have its seasonal update, bringing its "Darkness Falls" event.

The said event will make players become Dr. Frankenstein as they can craft their own monster, as well as they will hunt for candy, and get their hands with seasonal-exclusive items.

Darkness Falls on Rust

As mentioned earlier, players in Rust can now create their own Frankenstein's Monster during the Darkness Falls event. According to a post in the game's website, they must collect its parts by slaying scarecrows and mummies, which are roaming in the lands.

Once they have collected the head, the torso, the arms, and the legs, they can now place them within Dr. Frankenstein's table, after pressing "P," they will awaken their very own pet monster.

Their Frankenstein's Monster will follow their orders without any questions, and it will follow them around the map, while defending them if they are attacked and help them slay foes that they want to attack.

According to HotHardware.com, said parts will have multiple tiers that they can use as an advantage, and they can even replace its arm parts with weapons, including heavy melee ones. They can also make their monster heavy-armored.

Aside from that, Darkness Falls will make players engage in a Trick-or-Treat event, where according to NME, they will be on a two-day in-game candy hunt, and for three minutes, they will collect said sweet treats that they can find.

Once the timer ends, the top three players will each receive loot bags that contains items ranging from scraps to an M249 light machine gun.

During the said sub-event, they can choose upgrades, ranging from pumpkin buckets that can help them pick up candies quicker to a scarecrow wrap that can make them find said treats easier.

New Items

Aside from the aforementioned additions to the game, Darkness Falls also brought in new seasonal items for Rust players.

Skulls can now be bought in the game's item store, though Facepunch Studios, the developers of the game, did not disclose its use apart from the fact that collecting these are as good at "gathering resources as rocks."

Last year's Halloween items will also return in the same item store as players can now get their hands on items such as the Skull Trophy Pack and the Skull Spike Pack decoration sets, which will come in four variations. They can also have, and wear, their very own Mummy Underwear.

Other Halloween items that will sold again in Rust's item store also include the Fogger 3000, which can fill a whole room with fog, as well as decorations like the Candle Pack, the Cursed Cauldron, which can replace a normal Campfire, and the Strobe Light. They can also buy a carvable Pumpkin to add in additional spookiness in their bases in Rust.

Thoser who wanted to experience the game can have the opportunity to do so during Steam's Halloween sale, where Rust, along with its downloadable content (DLCs) will be sold 33% less off their price.

