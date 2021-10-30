'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Story Order 18 Guide: How to Repair Hinata Kagura SX Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, aside from the fact that players can restore their very own cars using more than 4,000 car parts that they can either sell for additional profit or keep as part of their garage collection, they can also repair other cars they will be given to them through Story Orders.

These Story Orders will not only award them additional Credit, which they can use to buy cars, as well as car parts, but they will also earn XP, which can be used to unlock several skill and facility upgrades in the game.

Story Order 18 - Repairing a Hinata Kagura SX

In this Story Order, players must repair a Hinata Kagura SX car, or in real life, it is the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VII. According to Kronos80's YouTube video, they must take care of repairing or replacing not only the parts for its suspension, but also those parts that are "not discovered."

Once they received the car, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then transfer it to the Car Lift in the Garage. From there, they will examine it using either the Examination Mode or Additional Tools, both of which can be accessible in the car's pie menu.

Afterwards, they will transfer the car to the Test Path, where they will test its front and rear brakes, as well as its shock absorbers.

To do this, according to Hybridsteel's YouTube video, they must go to a computer that is inside of the room, then click on it to perform a Path Test.

From there, they would see the status of the said parts. If it is orange or red, the said parts, along with those that are associated with them, needs to be either repaired or restored. After the test, they will transfer it back to the Car Lift.

From there, they will drain its remaining oil using the Oil Drain machine, and then its other fluids using the Drain Tool. Then, they will lift the Car Lift up to remove the parts of the suspension, as well as its wheels and its braking system.

This means that they must disassemble its brake discs, brake pads, brake calipers, shock absorbers, springs, suspension arms and crossmembers, axle covers, axle knuckle housings, tie rods, steering knuckles, sway bars, wheel hubs, rubber bushings, spring caps, and the steering rack.

Once they got the parts, they can repair those that still can be used in this project by placing them in their respective Repair Tables in the Workshop.

From there, they must play a minigame where they need to land at the green bars to repair the parts. They must repeat this process until all of the parts are fully repaired.

On the other hand, the parts that are impossible to be repaired are need to be replaced with new ones, and instead, they will be sold for additional Credit and Scraps, which they use to upgrade several parts up to 3 Stars.

Once they got all of the parts repaired, they must reassemble the car's suspension and braking system, as well as its wheels. Then, they will drain its oil using the Oil Drain machine, as well as its other fluids using the Drain Tool, then replace them with new ones.

Afterwards, they perform another Path Test to see if the new braking system and suspension are working.

Once they are satisfied, they can now give the car back to its owner, receive the Credit and XP, and end the Story Order.

