'Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity' DLC Wave 2 Guide: New Stages, Characters, and More Things Players Could Expect

It is time to defend Hyrule to a whole new level as Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity released its new wave of its downloadable content (DLC) Expansion Pack, entitled "Guardian of Remembrance."

The said DLC Expansion Pack has brought in new in-game content to the hack-and-slash video game, including new stages, characters, and others.

Enter the Guardian of Remembrance

The Guardian of Remembrance DLC was launched with a teaser trailer showcasing what players could expect once they buy the second Expansion Pack.

Wave 2 of the #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass DLC is here, featuring:



✅ New playable characters with Purah & Robbie—plus one more

✅ More story: Battle for Kakariko Village, Battle of Goponga Village

Shown in the said trailer, according CogConnected, are the new characters, Purah, a sheikah researcher and the director of the Hateno Ancient Tech Lab, who first appeared in The Legend of Zelda: Breathe of the Wild, alongside Robbie, her subordinate. Both of them will be playable as a single unit.

The trailer showed their gameplay, which according to Gaming Bolt, are based on Ancient Technology, letting Robbie to use its pair of cybernetic arms to slash hordes of enemies away, as well as Purah to summon a drone, that can launch an on-air assault. They can create a barrier to fend off attacks.

Another character that was said to be playable in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and will be included in the Guardian of Remembrance DLC Expansion Pack, is Sooga, the antagonist of the game, and the right-hand man of Master Kohga.

All of these characters can be chosen alongside Link, Zelda, Impa, Terrako, and the rest of the Hyrule Warrior: Age of Calamity's roster, and they can be played in the new stage locations such as the Coliseum.

Aside from the new characters, new chapters will be included courtesy of the Guardian of Remembrance DLC Expansion Pack.

According to Collider, the "Battle for Kakariko Village" and the "Battle of Goponga Village" will be included in the game, along with the rest of other new chapter that were not revealed as of this writing. Players can now choose, and complete, the new chapters once they bought the said DLC Expansion Pack.

Finally, the Guardian of Remembrance DLC Expansion Pack will bring in new attacks for several of its characters, including Link, Zelda, Impa, Urbosa, and Terrako, which was also shown in the teaser trailer.

As mentioned earlier, the Guardians of Remembrance will be the second wave of DLCs that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will be receiving.

The first wave, Pulse of the Ancients, was released last June 18th, and brought in additional in-game content, including a new playable character at the time of its release, the Battle-Tested Guardian, as well as new challenges in the Royal Ancient Lab that players can engage to.

They will also face new sets of enemies, including the bomb-wielding Moblins and powervariants of the Wizzrobe, which they can also encounter in the new "Apocalyptic" Difficulty.

New items are also added in the game courtesy of the said DLC Expansion Pack, including a flail that Link can wield to provide range to his attacks, and the Master Cycle for Zelda.

Players can get the Guardian of Remembrance pack, along with the Pulse of the Ancients pack, in a one Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass DLC for $19.99. They can also buy the game itself along with the DLC pack for $79.98.

