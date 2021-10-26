Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Guide: Subscription Price, Games Included, and More

Nintendo Switch users can now play Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games in the said handheld console as its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is now live for them to grab. The said service was included in the console's Version 13.1.0 Update.

With the Online + Expansion Pack, they can now play 64-bit games with added features, as well as classic games from the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), at the palm of their hands for just a fixed subscription payment.

How Does the Online + Expansion Pack Work

Aside from accessing the library of classic games from the aforementioned video game consoles, users who subscribed to the Online + Expension Pack, according to CNet, will also let them access to online multiplayer features of several games.

Now, players can access said feature in mages such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, while trading Pokemon using the Trade feature of the incoming Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The said feature has also a cloud backup support for saved game data, as well as access to the console's smartphone app, and according to Comicbook, will grant said subscribers access to Animal Crossing: New Horizons' "Happy Home Paradise" downloadable content (DLC) expansion pack, which is due to release next month.

How Much is the Subscription

According to Nintendo Life, a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will cost $49.99, and it will last for 12 months.

They can also pay for the subscription fee for the services' family membership for $79.99, which will also last for 12 months.

They can also avail a month of individual membership for the Nintendo Switch Online services only for $3.99, while paying $7.99 will get them a 3-month subscription, and paying $19.99 will get them a 12-month subscription. A subscription plan for the similar service's family membership will cost $34.99 for 12 months.

What Games can Be Playable

As mentioned earlier, Nintendo Switch's Online + Expansion Pack will let the console's users access to a library of games from Nintendo 64, as well as from Sega Genesis.

Games that are from Nintendo 64 that can be playable through said service, according to Comicbook, include Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Yoshi's Story, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, WinBack: Covert Operations, Mario Tennis, Dr. Mario 64, and Sin and Punishment.

Nintendo also confirmed that Banjo-Kazooie, F-Zero X, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Mario Golf, Paper Mario, Pokemon Snap, and The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask will also be included in the said library.

On the other hand, Sega Genesis games like Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine, Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Gunstar Heroes, Musha, Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi 3, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Streets of Rage 2, and Strider will be emulated in the Nintendo Switch thanks to the service.

Aside from the games from the said consoles, several NES and SNES games will be included, with libraries that might be the same as those from both the NES Classic and SNES Classic mini consoles.

Games from Famicom and Super Famicom can also be played once players access them in the Japanese Nintendo eShop, and download their package for free once they create a second account and set Japan as their region.

