'CoD Black Ops Cold War' Patch Update Guide: New Onslaught Mode, Weapons, Challenges, and More

Treyarch Studios has released the notes for the latest patch update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This is while the release date for the latest addition to the first-person shooting game series, Call of Duty: Vanguard, is fast approaching.

The said patch update will bring in an additional new game mode for its Zombies, as well as a new Challenge that players should take on, and new set of weapons and weapon blueprints.

Face the Onslaught

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have a brand-new Onslaught game mode for its Zombies.

Our 9PM PT update includes the new Hammer & Sickle, Zombies Onslaught on all platforms, 100 Percenter rewards, new Prestige Shop content, new Zombies updates + more!



Patch notes & details: https://t.co/ge2rwRHa4V pic.twitter.com/mQbMpqQj84 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 2, 2021

The said mode, according to Express, was first became an available game mode for the game's PlayStation versions, but thanks to the said update, it will be also available for its versions in Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

In this game mode, according to the said patch notes that was posted in Treyarch's website, two players will co-operatively face a horde of Zombies in one of the 18 maps that are available.

They must survive those waves of the undead while clearing it fast, and powering up the Dark Aether Orb that they are possessing.

As the game mode approaches a brand new round, its intensity will also go up, and once they cleared the round, a narrative intel about the Dark Aether will be unlocked.

Said maps that will be included in Onslaught, according to Comicbook, include Apocalypse, Cartel, Checkmate, Collateral, Crossroads, Deprogram, Drive-In, Echelon, Express, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, The Pines, Raid, Rush, Satellite, Standoff, and Yamatau.

They can also play the Onslaught Containment, a returning Zombies mode which was first introduced in the game's Season Two Reloaded. Unlike Onslaught, this mode will bring two players in Gunfight maps such as Game Show, ICBM, KBG, Nuketown '84, and U-Bahn. However, the objectives are the same.

New Additions

Aside from the new Zombie game mode, the patch update will also bring new rewards for the "100 Percenter" Challenge. These include new animated calling cards, which can be earned after completing 100% of all challenges.

These rewards, according to Gamespot, can now be obtained once they completed the said challenges in Multiplayer, Campaign, and Zombie modes. However, the said reward cannot be attained if they completed the Dark Ops challenges.

Also, players can obtain the new Hammer and Sickle melee weapon and the LAPA submachine gun by clearing unlock challenges in both Multiplayer and Zombies games.

A new blueprint for the Vicarious tactical rifle, as well as new Legacy and Animated Calling Cards, will be available in the game's Prestige Shop.

Other additions that will be made in Black Ops Cold War courtesy of the patch update include the Throwback Moshpit for Nuketown '84 and remastered Black Ops and Black Ops II maps.

Aside from the addition, the said update also brought several tweaks and issue fixes to several of its elements, including round-based maps which it tweak its Rampage Inducer, as well as its general gameplay, stability, audio, and cinematics.

