'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Story Order 29 Guide: How to Repair a Salem 1500 (Ford F-100) [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, aside from the fact that players can restore their very own cars using more than 4,000 car parts that they can either sell for additional profit or keep as part of their garage collection, they can also repair other cars they will be given to them through Story Orders.

These Story Orders will not only award them additional Credit, which they can use to buy cars, as well as car parts, but they will also earn XP, which can be used to unlock several skill and facility upgrades in the game.

Story Order 29 - Repairing a Salem 1500

In this Story Order, players must repair a Salem 1500, or in real life, it is the Ford F-100 mini-truck. According to OfficialMisua's YouTube video, they must repair its engine, as well as other parts that are "not discovered."

They will also need to change its oil and its other fluids like the brake fluid, coolant, power steering fluid, and windshield washer fluid, as well as repair its body kit and lights, and spray it with the original factory color. They must also align its headlamp and wheels.

Once they got the vehicle, they must first wash its body and interior in the Car Wash before transferring it to the Car Lift.

Once it is inside the Garage, they must examine its parts to know those that are "not discovered" through either the Examination Mode or the Additional Tools, both of which can be accessed in the car's pie menu.

After examining the car, they must recognize the parts that need to be repaired or replaced, which includes the cam gear, the camshaft, two double wishbone shock absorbers, two front shock absorber caps, two front springs, two front steering knuckles C, four leaf spring U-Bolts, and an outer tie rod.

They also need to recognize two rear shock absorbers B, nine rubber bushings, four small rubber bushings, a sway bar front link B, two wheel hub bearings, two wheel hub caps, a fuel filter, a fuel pump, a fuel tank, and an ignition coil B.

Then, before disassembling the car complete, they must drain the remaining oil and other fluids using the Oil Drain machine and the Drain Tool, respectively, then they can proceed dismantling the car, including the engine, wheels, braking system and suspension, body kit and doors, lights, and interior.

Once all of the parts have been removed and what is left is the body frame, they will repair it using the Wielding Machine, then they will also repair those parts that still can be used in this repair project using the Repair Tables that are in the Workshop.

In order to repair those parts, they must play a minigame, where they need to hit the green bar with a correct timing until the said parts are repaired. They must continue the process until all of the said parts are completely fixed.

On the other hand, those parts that are impossible to be repaired need to be replaced with new Replacement Parts, and then sell said parts for additional Credits and Scraps.

Once they got the parts repaired or replaced, they can now reassemble the car, starting with the engine. To rebuild it, they need the alternator, two carburetors, two clips, a crankshaft pulley, an engine head, an engine head cover, an exhaust manifold, a front exhaust pipe, an ignition distributor cap and rotor, and ignition wires.

They must also need an intake manifold, an oil filter, four piston with conrod, along with its rings, a power steering pump, a radiator fan, eight rocker arms, a round air filter, with its base and cover, the A and B serpentine belt, four spark plugs, a timing chain and cover, eight valve push rods, a water pump, and a water pump pulley.

Once they rebuilt the engine, they will reinstall it back to the car using the Engine Pulley. Then, they will go to the Repair Table that is dedicated for the body kits. From there, they will repair the front bumper B, the front left fender, the rear left fender, and the trunk.

On the other hand, they will replace the left headlight B, the left side mirror, the left taillight B, and the right headlight B with newer ones.

Once they got the said parts, they will reinstall it to the car, along with other repaired or restored ones, including those for the wheels, braking system, and suspension. Then, they will refill it with a new batch of oil and other fluids.

Afterwards, they will go to the paint booth, and paint to its original factory colors, which is white. Then, they will go to the Test Path room, and recalibrate the newly-installed lights and wheels.

Once they are recalibrated, they can now, take it over to the customer, retrieve the Credits and XP, and end the Story Order.

