'Hot Wheels Unleashed' Patch Update Guide: What Changes, Fixes Players Could Expect

By Staff Reporter , Updated Nov 04, 2021 05:24 AM EDT
Close
 HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
(Photo: Photo from Hot Wheels Unleashed's website)

Hot Wheels Unleashed received its latest Patch Update, which has brought in a set of changes and fixes to the racing game based on the die-cast toy car line.

The said update will improve its economy and other elements, including its race tracks and graphics. It will also fix several issues that might affect the game if they are not addressed.

In-Game Tweaks

The said Patch Update for Hot Wheels Unleashed will add in several Checkpoints to several of its tracks that are previously lacking them.

According to patch notes released in the game's website, the developers added said checkpoints to selected tracks such as the Skatepark 1, College 8, Garage 1, Garage 2, and Skyscraper 2, where players tent to possibly skip while racing the entire course. Because of this change, the leaderboards for these tracks will be reset.

READ ALSO: 'Forza Horizon 5': How to Unlock Every Achievement Guide

The patch update also modified several track layouts for Skatepark 2, Skatepark 6, College 6, Basement 1, Basement 3, Garage 3, Garage 5, Skyscraper 1, Skyscraper 5 and Skyscraper 6, to make it easier for its players to come back on the track after a jump or a track section on the environment.

Aside from these tweaks for the tracks, the Patch Update also improved the number of available vehicles in the game's Limited Offers Shop from five to seven, while the time needed to refresh it has been shortened from four hours to an hour and 30 minutes.

Also, the developers of the racing game slightly reduced the chances to find any common cars in the Shop.

In terms of its Track Builder, the said update added an information box, which contains additional useful information that will appear in several circumstances, including those times that an operation is not available or reminding them about something important.

It also changed the default navigation speed, while it added visual feedback, which will be in a form of a small check mark, on a selected track customization in order to indicate which of the said customization was actually used for the track modules.

Also, according to Attack of the Fanboy, players can now have additional customization options for Basement furniture courtesy of the patch update, which they can use for the chairs, tables, and fridge in the Kitchen, and for the pool table cloth in the Living Room.

It also added the name of the customization items in use while viewing the basement of another user. With this addition, they can now check those names, while looking at their basement, making it easier to replicate a setup in their basement.

Other changes that the Patch Update brought in for Hot Wheels Unleashed, according to mp1st.com, include a tuned pitch for a sound effect on its background music once a vehicle is boosting, and lightning effects to a vehicle's boost flames.

It also added an Environment filter to the Community Track's selection page, a black background to the online times, and another warning dialog to the Unpair profile functionality.

The Patch Update also fixed a bug that causes AI difficulty being inconsistent on all levels, as well as several bugs and stability issues.

READ ALSO: 'Chocobo GP' Guide: Roster of Characters, Rides, Tracks, Abilities, and More

TAG hot wheels, Hot Wheels Unleashed
© 2020 Game & Guide All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

whats new

Ubisoft offers 'Ghost Recon Breakpoint' to Players for Free for a Limited Time: How to Get It + Conquest Mode, Destabilization Missions Explained

Ubisoft offers 'Ghost Recon Breakpoint' to Players for Free for a Limited Time: ...
'Hot Wheels Unleashed' Patch Update Guide: What Changes, Fixes Players Could Expect

'Hot Wheels Unleashed' Patch Update Guide: What Changes, Fixes Players Could ...
'Age of Empires 4' Feudal Age Build Older Guide: How to Get into this Age Faster, What Landmarks Required for Every Civilization, and More

'Age of Empires 4' Feudal Age Build Older Guide: How to Get into this Age Faster...
'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Story Order 29 Guide: How to Repair a Salem 1500 (Ford F-100) [VIDEO]

'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Story Order 29 Guide: How to Repair a Salem 1500 (...
'CoD Black Ops Cold War' Patch Update Guide: New Onslaught Mode, Weapons, Challenges, and More

'CoD Black Ops Cold War' Patch Update Guide: New Onslaught Mode, Weapons, ...

Popular News

'Pokemon Go' Pumpkaboo Collection Challenge Guide: Size Mechanic Explained, ...

'Genshin Impact' Labyrinth Warriors Event Guide: How to Unlock the Event, Clear...

'Car Mechanic Simulator' Story Order Guide: How to Repair a Mercedes Benz SLS ...

'Pokemon Unite' Halloween Festival Event Guide: How to Get Greedent + Best Build...

'Pokemon Go' Darkrai 5-Star Raid Guide: Weakness, Counters, Movesets, and More

'Overwatch' October 21 Experimental Patch Update Guide: What Changes Developers ...

Origin of the Diablo Universe Pre-trilogy

'Grounded' Hot and Hazy Update Guide: What Additional In-Game Content Players ...

'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Jaguar XJS Restoration Guide: How to Restore One ...

'ESO' Witches Festival 2021 Guide: Release Schedule, Rewards, Bonuses, and More...
Real Time Analytics