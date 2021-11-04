Ubisoft offers 'Ghost Recon Breakpoint' to Players for Free for a Limited Time: How to Get It + Conquest Mode, Destabilization Missions Explained

As part of their celebration of its 35th year anniversary, Ubisoft announced that Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be offered for players for free for a limited time only.

Now, they can play the recent installment of Tom Clancy's series of tactical shooting games, while waiting for the 2022 release of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Frontline.

The said shooting game will be rolled out for free along with its Operation Motherland update, which includes the Conquest Mode, and its Destabilization Missions.

The Ghost Recon Free Weekend starts in 2 days. Preload now! pic.twitter.com/Laia7EVx9K — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) November 2, 2021

Time to Reach the Breakpoint

In the aforementioned Operation Motherland update, according to Player.One, Breakpoint players will be taken back to the island of Auroa, while working as part of a military force with Karen Bowman.

READ ALSO: 'CoD Black Ops Cold War' Patch Update Guide: New Onslaught Mode, Weapons, Challenges, and More

They are tasked to help her seize control of the island, and its technology, for The Outcasts, a neutral armed force led by Haruhi Ito, while fending off a new enemy faction hellbent on preventing them from completing their mission.

As mentioned earlier, Breakpoint's Operation Motherland update will have both the Conquest Mode and its Destabilization Missions that players could play for free.

In the Conquest Mode, according to PSLS, players will conquer the island and its different areas by accomplishing the Destabilization Missions, while helping the presence of the Outcast to gradually increase in the wild and in encampments.

Each of these missions, according to Gamepur, will exist in every region of Auroa, which are full of Bodark soldiers, and they must destabilize their activities, such as destroying their vehicles, liberating several key sectors, or freeing rebel prisoners.

Once they completed a Destabilization Mission, it will lower the Bozark's presence and surveillance, while increasing their allies that will fight for them as they progress through the Conquest Mode, as well as other aspects in the Story Mode, as they will collect other intel and several new pieces of gear.

In order to aid them in this game mode, a gameplay feature will be active at that time in the form of the Optical Camo, which allows them to be invisible to enemies until a certain distance. Once they accomplished the missions, the said camo will be unlocked and they can able to use it in the game's Story Mode.

Aside from that, new Bodark soldiers such as the Tactician, the Oppressor, the Dreadnought, the Trooper, and the Seeker, will await those who will be embark in the Conquest Mode.

When will it be Free

As mentioned earlier, Ubisoft will release Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint for free for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC through Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games, and Google Stadia.

According to a post in the game's Twitter Page, the PC version will be rolled out this November 4th at 8:00 AM PDT in North and South America, 4:00 PM CET in Europe and Middle East, and on November 5th at 2:00 AM AEDT in Asia and Oceania for those that can access the game through Epic Games.

The Xbox Version will also be released for free on the same dates as 11:00 AM PDT (North and South America), 7:00 PM CET (Europe and Middle East), and 5:00 AM AEDT (Asia and Oceania).

The PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, and Google Stadia versions, as well as for those that will access it through Ubisoft Connect, will be rolled out also this November 4th at 12:00 AM PDT (North and South America), 8:00 AM CET (Europe and Middle East), and 6:00 PM AEDT (Asia and Ocenia).

This free offer will last until November 8th in North and South America, in Europe and Middle East, and in Asia and Oceania, particularly those that has access to its PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Google Stadia version, and those that has a Ubisoft Connect account.

Players who are also in the Asia and Oceania region that has an Epic Games account or have access to the game's Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions, will have it for free until November 9th.

According to Clutch Points, players can continue their progress in Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint after the free weekend offer by purchasing the game itself.

READ ALSO: 'Battlefield 2042' Newly-Added Specialists Guide: What Abilities, Weapons That They Have and More