'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Nissan Silvia S15 Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Sports Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can repair and restore cars that are available in the game using more than 4,000 car parts.

Once repaired or restored, they can either sell it for additional profit that they can use for future car restoration projects or keep it as part of their growing in-game car collection.

Aside from the already installed 72 cars, and thousands of car mods that can be downloaded in the Steam Workshop for free, they can also restore one of the cars that are included in the car mechanic simulation game's downloadable content (DLC) Car Packs.

There are three DLC Car Packs that are currently available to be downloaded to the game, the recently released Jaguar DLC Car Pack, the Electric DLC Car Pack, and the Nissan DLC Car Pack, which has the Nissan Silvia S15, a sports car manufactured by Nissan from 1999 to 2002.

How to Restore a Nissan Silvia S15

Once they have downloaded the Nissan DLC Car Pack, they can now find the Nissan Silvia S15 in the game's Car Salon, Junkyard, and, in the case of Mfaz. Official's YouTube video, the Car Auction.

Once they have purchased the car, they move it to the Car Wash, where they will wash its body and interior. Then, they will transfer it to the Car Lift in the Garage. Then, they will lift the said car in order to drain whatever oil is left inside the car using the Oil Drain machine.

Then, before they disassemble the parts inside the car's engine compartment, they will drain the rest of its fluids using the Drain Tool.

Then, they will proceed with disassembling the engine using the Engine Pulley, then the rest of the car, including its battery and fuse box, wheels, braking system, suspension, gear box and starter, body kit, interior, windshield, and lights, until all that is left on the Car Lift is the body frame itself.

Afterwards, they will repair the said body frame using the Wielding Machine, then they will fix several of the parts that still can be used in the restoration project using the Repair Table in the Workshop.

On the other hand, the parts that are impossible to be repaired will be replaced for new ones instead, and will be sold for additional Credits and Scraps.

Once they got all of the parts repaired or replaced, they can now start reassemble the car, starting with the engine. In order to rebuild it in the Engine Stand, they must need the engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons with their rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, and the oil filter.

They will also need the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, the release bearing, the fuel filter, the alternator, the water pump, the engine head, the camshafts, the intake manifold, the camshaft caps, the fuel rail, the throttle, the exhaust manifold, the turbocharger, the spark plugs, and the engine head cover.

They will also need the cam gears, the timing chain, the timing chain shoe, the timing cover, the ignition coils, the water pump pulley, the crankshaft pulley, the power steering pump, the serpentine belts, and the radiator fan.

Once they rebuilt the engine, they will remove it in the Engine Stand, and reinstall it inside the car using the Engine Pulley. Afterwards, they will reattach the rest of its parts, then refill it with a new batch of oil and other fluids.

Once they finished reassembling it, they will move it to the Paint Booth to customize its body kit color, then they will transfer it to the Path Test room, where they will realign its wheels and lights. Then, they will move the car to the Dyno Test to tune the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test.

Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive their very own Nissan Silvia S15.

