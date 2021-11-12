'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Porsche Carrera GT Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Car from the Porsche DLC Pack [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can repair and restore cars that are available in the game using more than 4,000 car parts.

Once repaired or restored, they can either sell it for additional profit that they can use for future car restoration projects or keep it as part of their growing in-game car collection.

Aside from the already installed 72 cars, and thousands of car mods that can be downloaded in the Steam Workshop for free, they can also restore one of the cars that are included in the car mechanic simulation game's downloadable content (DLC) Car Packs.

These DLC Car Packs include the Nissan Car Pack, the Electrical Car Pack, the Jaguar Car Pack, and the recently released Porsche Car Pack.

One of the cars that was included in the said car pack is the Porsche Carrera GT, a mid-engine sports car that was manufactured by Porsche from 2004 to 2007.

How to Restore a Porsche Carrera GT

Once they downloaded the Porsche Car Pack DLC, they can now see the Porsche Carrera GT in the Car Salon, or in the case of SONNY Gaming's YouTube video, in the Junkyard.

Once they have purchased the car, they can move it to the Car Wash, where they will wash its body and interior.

Afterwards, they will transfer it to the Car Lift that is inside of their Garage. From there, they will examine the car for parts that needs to be repaired or replaced either through Examination Mode or through the Additional Tools.

Once they know the parts, they will drain whatever oil that is left in the car using the Oil Drain machine, then the remaining fluids, including the brake fluid, the coolant, the windshield washer fluid, and the power steering fluid, using the Drain Tool.

Then, they will disassemble the rest of the car, including the engine, using the Engine Pulley, the wheels, the braking system, the suspension, the gearbox, the body kit, the windshield and other glass panels, and the lights, until what is left on the Car Lift is the body frame.

They can now proceed in repairing the car parts, starting with the body frame, which can be possible by using the Wielding Machine. Afterwards, they will repair the parts that still can be used in the restoration project using the Repair Tables, which all can be found in the Workshop.

On the other hand, those that are impossible to get repaired are instead sold for additional Credits and Scrap, and they will buy their replacement parts. Considering that the car was purchased in the Junkyard, there are missing parts as well, so they need to buy new ones.

Once they got the parts, they can now start rebuilding the car itself, starting with the engine itself. In order to reassemble it in the Engine Stand, they need the engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons with their rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, and the oil filter.

They will also need the engine heads, the camshafts, the exhaust manifolds, the camshaft caps, the cam gears, the spark plugs, the engine head covers, the ignition coils, the intake manifold, the fuel rails, the throttles, the air filters, including its bases and covers, the clutch, the clutch cover, and the fuel filter.

They will also need the alternator, the water pump, the water pump pulley, the power steering pump, the timing chains, the timing chain shoes, the timing covers, the crankshaft pulley, the idler rollers, and the serpentine belts.

Once they finished rebuilding it, they can now remove the engine from the Engine Stand, then they will reinstall it inside of the car using the Engine Pulley, then they will reattach the rest of its parts from its interior to its exterior.

Afterwards, they can refill it with a new batch of oil and other fluids, then they will repaint it base on their liking through the Paint Booth. Then, they will move it to the Test Path room, where they will realign its lights and wheels.

After that, they will transfer it to the Dyno Test room to tune up the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test. Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive their very own Porsche Carrera GT.

