'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Jaguar XJ220 Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Sports Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can repair and restore cars that are available in the game using more than 4,000 car parts.

Once repaired or restored, they can either sell it for additional profit that they can use for future car restoration projects or keep it as part of their growing in-game car collection.

Aside from the already installed 72 cars, and thousands of car mods that can be downloaded in the Steam Workshop for free, they can also restore one of the cars that are included in the car mechanic simulation game's downloadable content (DLC) Car Packs.

These DLC Car Packs include the Nissan Car Pack, the Electrical Car Pack, and the recently released Jaguar Car Pack. One of the cars that was included in the third car pack is the Jaguar XJ220, a two-seater luxury car made by Jaguar, and was manufactured from 1992 to 1994.

How to Restore a Jaguar XJ220

Once they downloaded the Jaguar Car Pack DLC, players can now see the Jaguar XJ220 in either the game's Car Auctions, the Junkyard, or in the case of FailRace's YouTube video, in the Barn.

Once they purchased the car, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, where they saw the status of both of them.

Next, they will transfer it to the Car Lift, where they examine it to know the status of its parts. They can do that either through Examination Mode or Additional Tools.

Afterwards, if there is oil remaining in the car, they must drain it using the Oil Drain machine, then they can now disassemble the car to get the parts that either needed repairs or replacements, including its engine, wheels, brakes, and suspension, doors, body kits, windshield and other glass panels, lights, and interior, until what is left is its body frame.

Then, using the Wielding Machine, they will repair the said body frame, then they will repair the parts that still can be used in the restoration project in the Repair Tables in the Workshop.

Those that are impossible to be repaired will be replaced with new ones, and will be sold for additional Credits and Scrap.

Once they got the parts repaired or replaced, they can now start reassembling the car, starting with its engine.

The Jaguar XJ220 can be installed with a V6 TWR JV6 engine. To build this engine, according to Alex K's YouTube video, they need its engine block, its crankshaft, its six pistons with rings, its power steering pump, its alternator, its crankshaft bearing caps, its rod caps, its oil pan, its timing cover, and its oil filter.

They will also need its fuel filter, its flywheel, its clutch plate, its clutch pressure plate, its clutch release bearing, its two water pumps, its crankshaft pulley, its idler rollers, its engine heads, its Turbo A and B, its four camshafts, its six spark plugs, its ignition distributors, including its rotor, cap, and clips, and its camshaft caps.

They will also need its engine head covers, its cam gears, its ignition wires, its serpentine belts A, B, and C, its belt tensioners, its intake manifolds A and B, its engine covers, its oil fill tube, its fuel rails, and its throttles.

Once they finished building the engine, they can reinstall it inside the car using the Engine Pulley, followed by the rest of its wheels, braking system and suspension, gearbox and starter, pipes, doors, body kit, lights, interior, electronics and battery, and windshield, along with its other glass panels.

Afterwards, they can refill it with a new batch of oil, brake fluid, power steering fluid, coolant, and windshield washer fluid. Once they are done restoring the car, they can repaint it in the Paint Booth.

Then, they will move it to the other part of the garage where they will realign both its wheels and lights, as well as tune the gears in its gearbox, and perform a dyno test.

Once they are satisfied with the outcome of the said dyno test, they can now test drive their very own Jaguar XJ220.

