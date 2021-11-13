'Destiny 2' Anniversary Patch Update Guide: Which Exotics will be Nerfed, Buffed, and More

Bungie announced that there will be balance changes to the weapons in Destiny 2, including its Exotics, during the patch update in preparation for the release of the first-person shooting game's 30th Anniversary Pack this coming December.

The said balance changes were part of the other changes, additions, and improvements that the developers will be implementing in the game, especially for the aforementioned Anniversary Pack, which includes a new dungeon and rewards that its players can have.

Exotics Buffs, Nerfs

The said changes to Destiny 2's weapons were first revealed in their "The Week at Bungie" post. According to IBT, a total of fourteen Exotics will receive said balance changes. Nine of these will be buffed, while the other four will be nerfed, and only one Exotic will be rebalanced.

This week at Bungie, we got guns over here.



💠 https://t.co/9jYRaBOkHX pic.twitter.com/mRqMo5NxZA — Bungie (@Bungie) November 11, 2021

One of the nine Exotics that will be buffed, the Whisper of the Worm, according to the said post in Bungie's website, will have the delay on activating its Whispered Breathing from the catalyst reduced from 2.1 seconds to 1.2 seconds.

READ ALSO: 'Destiny 2' Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle Guide: Where to Find + What God Rolls to Look For

The Exotic's refill of its White Nail magazine will be changed from 3 from the inventory to 2 and 1 from thin air, and damage in player-versus-environment (PvE) game modes will be increased by 10%.

The Cryosthesia 77K's Variable Trigger will be removed completely, making it fire on a trigger press instead of release, while its Charged Shot was moved to the special reload, which will enable once a player gets the final blow using the weapon. Once it is fired, the weapon will revert back to the standard Sidearm mode.

The Charged Shot can also now cause an area-of-effect (AoE) that freezes AI and slows players, and will not cost their entire magazine.

The Leviathan's Breath's catalyst can now grant the Archer's Tempo perk in addition to its other effects, while the D.A.R.C.I.'s flinch, recoil, and accuracy degradation will be reduced by 50% while its Personal Assistant, which has a 1 second delay before deactivating when off target, is active, and its damage in PvE will be increased by 20%.

Other Exotics that will be buffed are the Malfeasance, the Dead Man's Tale, the Suros Regime, the Sleeper Simulant, and the Arbalest.

On the other hand, the Vex Mythoclast, which is one of the four Exotics that will be nerfed, will have its Aim Assist stat reduced by 25, while the cone scalar from the same stat for its Linear Fusion Rifle mode will be also reduced from 1.1 to 1.05. It can now also require 3 eliminations for its full Overcharge instead of 2.

The ability of Lorentz Driver to regenerate energy on picking up a telemetry will be removed, while the Traveler's Chosen can grant 10% ability energy per stack during activation, while its stacks granted when a Guardian is defeated will be reduced from 3 to 2.

The damage resistance from the catalyst for the Heir Apparent during player-versus-player (PvP) will be reduced from 75% to 25%.

Finally, the Fighting Lion will receive a balance change, removing its multi-hit requirement, such as dealing any damage will grant a buff to the wielder, but the buff to the reload stat was increased from +50 to +70, and the duration of the buff will be increased to 7 seconds.

Other Weapon Changes

Bungie will also apply other changes to several of Destiny 2's weapon sets in preparation for its 30th Anniversary Pack, most of which are focused on PvE.

These changes, according to PC Gamer, include one for its Slug Shotguns, where its PvE damage bonus will be dropped from 30% to 20%, while Pellet Shotguns will have a 10% PvE damage bonus.

The PvE damage from the Linear Fusion rifles will now also be increased by 10%, while the ammo for Caster Swords' heavy attacks will be reduced from 8 to 5.

The Bows will have its damage against rank-and-file enemies increased by approximately 10%, while the projectile speed of the game's sidearms and fusion rifles was increased from 999 to 9999, which makes them hitscan regardless of the frame rate.

READ ALSO: 'Destiny 2' Forest of Echoes Data Cache Guide: Where to Find Them