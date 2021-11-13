'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Porsche 964 RS America Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Sports Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can repair and restore cars that are available in the game using more than 4,000 car parts.

Once repaired or restored, they can either sell it for additional profit that they can use for future car restoration projects or keep it as part of their growing in-game car collection.

Aside from the already installed 72 cars, and thousands of car mods that can be downloaded in the Steam Workshop for free, they can also restore one of the cars that are included in the car mechanic simulation game's downloadable content (DLC) Car Packs.

These DLC Car Packs include the Nissan Car Pack, the Electrical Car Pack, the Jaguar Car Pack, and the recently released Porsche Car Pack.

One of the cars included in the Porsche Car Pack is the Porsche 964 RS America, a variant of the Porsche 964, and was manufactured for the American market, especially those who are fans of Porsche's 911 model.

How to Restore a Porsche 964 RS America

Once they have downloaded the DLC car pack, players can now find the Porsche 964 RS America in the game's Car Auction, the Barn, and, in the case of DanGaming's YouTube video, the Junkyard.

Once they have purchased the car, they will move it to the Car Wash, where they will wash its body and interior, then they will transfer it to the Car Lift inside the Garage, where they will examine it for the parts that they need to be repaired or replaced through either Examination Mode or through Additional Tools.

Afterwards, they will drain whatever oil that is left inside the car using the Oil Drain machine, then they will drain the rest of the car's fluids, including the brake fluid, the coolant, the power steering fluid, and the windshield washer fluid, using the Drain Tool.

Then, they will disassemble the rest of the car, including the engine, using the Engine Pulley, as well as the gearbox and starter, the exhaust pipes, the wheels, the braking system, the suspension, the body kit, the lights, the windshield and other glass panels, and the interior, until what is left on the Car Lift is the body frame.

Then, using the Wielding Machine, they will repair the body kit, as well as detail its interior. Then, they will repair the parts that still can be used in the restoration project using the Repair Tables that can be found in the Workshop.

From there, they will play a minigame where they need to hit a green tab in order to repair the said part. They need to repeat this process until they got all of the parts fully repaired.

On the other hand, the parts that are impossible to be repaired can be sold instead for additional Credits and Scraps, then they will buy their replacement parts. If there are parts that are missing, they can buy new parts to fill them in.

Once they got the parts repaired or replaced, they can now start reassembling the car itself, starting with its engine. In order to do this in the Engine Stand, they will need the crankshaft first, then the pistons with its rings, and the rod caps.

Then, they will need the one half of its engine block, the shaft, the crankshaft bearing caps, the other half of the engine block, the pipes, the engine cylinders, the engine heads, the spark plugs, the exhaust manifolds, the timing covers, the camshafts, the camshaft bearing, and the engine head covers.

They will also need the cam gears, the timing chains, the timing chain shoes, the timing covers, the crankshaft pulley, the ignition distributor, including its rotors, caps and clips, the ignition wires, the power steering pump, the alternator, the fan cover, the radiator fan, and the serpentine belts.

They will also need the engine block cover, the intake manifolds, the fuel rails, the blower, the throttle, the fuel filter, the air filter, including its cover, base and clips, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

Once they rebuild the engine, they will remove it from the Engine Stand, then they will reinstall it inside the car using the Engine Pulley. From there, they will install the oil filter, the reservoirs, the brake servo, the fuse box with its fuses and relays, the ABS pump and module, the gearbox, and the starter.

Afterwards, they will reinstall the rest of the car's parts, then they will fill it up with a new batch of oil and other fluids. Then, they will move it to the Paint Booth, where they can repaint its body with the colors of their liking. Then, they will transfer it to the Test Path room, where they will realign its wheels and lights.

Then, they will move the car to the Dyno Test room, where they will tune up the gear in its gearbox and perform a dyno test. Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive their own Porsche 964 RS America.

