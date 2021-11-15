'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Tempest Magnum (1969 Dodge Charger Daytona) Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Muscle Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available in the game, whether if it is pre-installed, came from the downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or downloaded as a car mod from the Steam Workshop, using more than 4,000 car parts.

They can either sell it for additional profit and for future car projects, as well as added car parts and upgrades, or keep it as part of their garage collection.

They can also repair or restore different kinds of cars, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to sports cars.

One of these cars that are already available in the game is the Tempest Magnum, or in real life, it is 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona, a First Generation modified Charger that was made by Dodge in 1969 with a focus of creating one for NASCAR races.

How to Restore a Tempest Magnum

Once they purchased the Tempest Magnum in either the Car Auction, the Barn, or in the case of King Farnsy's YouTube video, the Junkyard, players will move it to the car wash where they will wash its body and interior.

Afterwards, they will transfer it to the Car Lift in the Garage, where they can examine it either through Examination Mode or through the Additional Tools in order to look for parts that they can repair or replace.

Then, they will drain out whatever oil that is remaining inside the car using the Oil Drain machine, then the rest of its fluids, such as the brake fluid, the coolant, the power steering fluid, and the windshield washer fluid, using the Drain Tool, which can be accessed through the Additional Tools.

Once the oil and the fluids are drained, they can now start disassembling the car and get its parts, including the engine, using the Engine Pulley, the wheels, the braking system, the suspension, the exhaust pipes, the gearbox and starter, other internal parts, the body kit, the windshield and other glass panels, the lights, and the interior.

Once the body frame is the only thing remaining on the Car Lift, they can repair it using the Wielding Machine. They will also repair the parts that still can be used in the restoration project through the Repair Tables, which can be found in the Workshop.

From there, they will play a minigame where, with proper timing, they need to hit the green tabs in order to repair the said parts. They will do this repeatedly until the parts are fully repaired.

On the other hand, those that cannot be possible to be repaired will be instead sold for Extra Credits and Scraps, and they will replace them with new ones. Considering that the car came from the Junkyard, there will be also missing parts, hence they need to buy new ones to fill them in.

Once they got the repaired or replaced parts, they can now start reassembling the Tempest Magnum, starting with the engine.

In order to rebuild it in the Engine Stand, they will need the engine block, the camshaft, the crankshaft, the pistons with their rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, the clutch release bearing, the oil and fuel filters, the alternator, and the power steering pump.

They will also need the engine heads, the spark plugs, the valve push rods, the rocker arms, the engine head covers, the exhaust manifolds, the ignition coil, the ignition distributor, along with its rotor, cap and clips, the ignition wires, the intake manifold for the supercharger, and the supercharger unit itself.

They will also need the carburetors, the scoop air filters, the air scoop, the cam gear, the timing chain, the timing cover, the water pump, the water pump pulley for the supercharger, the crankshaft pulley, the serpentine belts, the supercharger serpentine belt, and the radiator fan.

Once they finished rebuilding the engine, they will remove it in the Engine Stand, and reinstall it inside the car using the Engine Pulley. Afterwards, they will reassemble the rest of the car. Then, they will move it to the Paint Booth to repaint it to whatever color they want.

Once they finished repainting it, they will transfer it to the Test Path room, where they will realign its wheels and lights, then they will move to the Dyno Test room, where they will tune up the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test. Afterwards, they can now test drive their very own Tempest Magnum.

