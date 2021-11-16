Windows 10 Error 0x0 0x0 Guide: What Causes it, How to Fix it

Windows 10 users have encountered the Error 0x0 0x0 everytime they are using their PCs. This persistent error hinders them from doing their tasks while facing the computer.

The Error 0x0 0x0, according to Daily Hawker, is one of the common errors they will encounter while using their PCs that are running the said operating system (OS). There are many probable causes behind the said error, but there are also ways how to fix this.

Error 0x0 0x0 Explained

The Error 0x0 0x0, according to Film Daily, is an alpha-numeric error code that provides users information regarding several other errors inside their PCs such as system malfunction to its software or hardware.

They will usually encounter this error in various locations of their device where the said issue usually takes place, especially in the DCD_SQLSERVER application.

The "0x" abbreviation in the error stands for the decimal number 16, which is referring to the 4 bytes of data that are separated by numbers and letters.

The causes behind this error, according to Alpha News Call, include installing any software in the PC incorrectly or removing them, but failed to do completely, as well as incorrect system settings, and improper ways of shutting down their PCs, including ones that was caused by a power loss.

Other cause of the Error 0x0 0x0 also include an accidental deletion of a crucial system file or system element entry in their PCs.

Other alternative errors that users may encounter, but functions the same as Error 0x0 0x0, are the Error 0x1 0x1, which will be triggered when a user attempts to read from a file or stream, and the Error 0x2 0x2, which is an error that involves system authentication packages within the PC, especially those that are still unable to produce a required token.

How to Fix this Error

There are several ways to fix the Error 0x0 0x0 within their PCs. One of these methods, according to cuopm.com, is to install the latest Windows version or update their Antivirus Software.

In order to do this, first they need to fully scan their PCs to look if the said programs are updated. If they are not updated to the latest version. Once they are updated, especially their Antivirus software, they need to do a quick virus search and cleaning in order to make the device function smoothly.

Another method to fix the error is to perform a disc cleanup, where users need to frequently check the free space in their PCs' hard disk, and clean it up.

Another way to fix it is for them to go through their PCs' computer repair application, where it will detect several problems inside the device. Once it detected a problem, they will click it to highlight it in the application, then click the "Fix All" button.

Finally, a quick alternative way to solve the Error 0x0 0x0 is to restart their PCs. Though it may temporarily fix the said error, the better way to resolve this is to do the other methods aforementioned above.

