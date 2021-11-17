'Pokemon Go' Cresselia 5-Star Raid Guide: Weakness, Best Counters, Moveset

As part of the first half of their week-long Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event, Cresselia will appear in Pokemon Go's 5-Star Raids.

Trainers can now encounter the said Psychic-type Legendary Lunar Pokemon from Generation IV in the aforementioned Raids until November 18th at 10:00 AM, local time. If they are lucky enough, that might even encounter, defeat, and caught its Shiny Version.

Best Counters for Cresselia

In order to have Cresselia in their collection, Trainers must know first its weakness, as well as the Pokemon that can counter it once they have encountered it in the game's 5-Star Raids.

#Cresselia has returned to raids in #PokemonGO tied to the release of the Diamond & Pearl event 💎 pic.twitter.com/6dbpsRs9eC — Couple of Gaming (@coupleofgaming) November 16, 2021

As mentioned earlier, Cresselia is a Psychic-type Pokemon. According to Eurogamer, Psychic-types are vulnerable against Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type Pokemon, as well as attacks that are based from the said types, all of which can deal 160% damage.

READ ALSO: 'Pokemon Go' 'Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl' Event Guide: Pokemon, Bonuses, Items, and More

Because of this fact alone, Trainers can now form a Pokemon team based on these types in order to counter Cresselia during the 5-Star Raids.

For Bug-types, according to CNet, they can consider adding either Mega Beedrill (Bug Bite, X-Scissor), Pinsir (Bug Bite, X-Scissor), Scizor (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor), Escavalier (Bug Bite, Megahorn), or Genesect (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor) in their team.

For Ghost-types, according to Sportskeeda, Mega Gengar can be a good choice to counter Cresselia with its Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball moves.

Other Ghost-type Pokemon that they can consider to counter the Legendary Pokemon include Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball), Dragapult (Hex, Shadow Ball), Cursola (Hex, Shadow Ball), Shadow Rider Calyrex (Confusion, Shadow Ball), Confined Hoopa (Astonish, Shadow Ball), and Origin Form Giratina (shadow Claw, Shadow Ball).

As for Dark-types, according to Pokebattler.com, they can choose either Shadow Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play), Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play) Shadow Absol (Snarl, Dark Pulse), Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball), Shadow Honchkrow (Snarl, Dark Pulse), or Shadow Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch).

They can also consider adding in either Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball), Yveltal (Snarl, Dark Pulse), Hydreigon (Bite, Dark Pulse), Zarude (Bite, Dark Pulse), Bisharp (Snarl, Dark Pulse), or Zoroark (Snark, Foul Play) to their team.

Best Movesets

Once they have caught Cresselia after defeating it in the 5-Star Raids, Trainers must know its stats, as well as its best movesets that they can use for several situations in Pokemon Go, including player-versus-player (PvP).

According to gameinfo.io, it has a base Attack stat of 152, a base Defense of 258, and a base Stamina stat of 260. Once it reach Level 40, its maximum Health will be 217.

As for its moveset, if they want to focus its attacks on the offensive, according to WePC, they can let it learn Confusion as its Fast Attack and Future Sight as its Charged Attack.

If they want defense-based game style, they can also teach it the Grass Knot Elite TM move as its Charged Attack along with Confusion. The said Elite TM can be thought to Cresselia once it caught during the Brilliant Diamond part of the event.

Psycho Cut can also be a good alternative Fast Attack, while they can choose either Moonblast or Aurora Beam as its Charged Attack.

READ ALSO: 'Pokemon Go' Giovanni's Shadow Lugia Guide: How to Locate the Team Go Rocket Boss, Counter Pokemon Team