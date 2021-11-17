'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Porsche 911 Turbo S Restoration Guide: How to Restore this High-Performance Sports Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can repair and restore cars that are available in the game using more than 4,000 car parts.

Once repaired or restored, they can either sell it for additional profit that they can use for future car restoration projects or keep it as part of their growing in-game car collection.

Aside from the already installed 72 cars, and thousands of car mods that can be downloaded in the Steam Workshop for free, they can also restore one of the cars that are included in the car mechanic simulation game's downloadable content (DLC) Car Packs.

These DLC Car Packs include the Nissan Car Pack, the Electrical Car Pack, the Jaguar Car Pack, and the recently released Porsche Car Pack.

One of the cars that is included in the Porsche Car Pack is the Porsche 911 Turbo S, a high-performance sports car made by Porsche, which was manufacture from late 2012 to 2016. This said variant is an upgraded version of the Porsche 911 Turbo.

How to Restore the Porsche 911 Turbo S

Once they have downloaded the Porsche Car Pack, they can now find the Porsche 911 Turbo S in the game's Junkyard, the Barn, and in the case of Kestral's YouTube video, the Car Auctions.

Once they have purchased the said car, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then they will transfer it in the Car Lift, which is located in the Garage.

From there, they will examine the car for parts that are needed to be repaired or replaced either through the Examination Mode or through the Additional Tools.

Once they have examined it, they will drain whatever oil that is remaining inside of it using the Oil Drain machine, as well as the rest of its remaining fluids, such as the brake fluid, the coolant, the power steering fluid, and the windshield washer fluid, using the Drain Tool, which can be accessed through Additional Tools.

Then, they will disassemble the car and get its parts, particularly its engine, its wheels, its braking system, its suspension, its exhaust pipes, its gearbox and starter, its other internal parts like the battery, its fuse box and radiator, its body kit, its lights, its windshield and other glass panels, and its interior.

Once all that is left on the Car Lift is the car's body frame, they will repair it using the Wielding Machine, then they will start repairing the parts they still can use for the restoration project by placing it on the Repair Tables, which can be seen in the Workshop.

On the other hand, those that cannot be repaired are instead be sold for additional Credits and Scraps, while they will buy new replacement ones for the same parts.

Once they got the repaired or replaced parts, they can now start reassembling the car, starting with rebuilding its engine.

To do this in the Engine Stand, they need the crankshaft, the pistons with their rings, the rod caps, the fuel filter, the one half of the engine block, the crankshaft bearing cap, the shaft, the other half of the engine block, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the power steering pump, the timing covers A and B, the alternator, the ignition distributor, along with its rotors, caps and clips, the crankshaft pulley, the engine cylinders, the pipes, the engine heads, the spark plugs, the camshafts, the camshaft bearings, the exhaust manifolds, and the engine head covers.

They will also need the main cover, the intake manifold, the throttle, the mechanical fuel injection unit, including its base, the fan cover, the radiator fan, the turbocharger, the ignition wires, the serpentine belts, the idler rollers, the cam gears, the timing chains, the timing chain shoes, and the front timing cover.

They will also need the air filter cover, the air filter, the air filter base, and the clips.

Once they are done rebuilding the engine, they can now remove it from the Engine Stand, then they will reinstall it inside of the car using the Engine Pulley. After that, they will reattach the rest of its internal parts, followed by the rest of its parts.

Afterwards, they can now paint it with the custom colors that they want in the Paint Booth, then they transfer it to the Test Path room to realign its lights and wheels. Then, they will move it to the Dyno Test room to tune up the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test to it.

Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive their very own Porsche 911 Turbo S.

