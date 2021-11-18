'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' 2000 Ford Mustang Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Fourth Generation Pony Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to modern sports cars, using more than 4,000 car parts.

These cars can either be from those that are already installed in the game, from the two downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or from the Steam Workshop where they can download car mods.

One of those said car mods is the 2000 Ford Mustang, a Fourth-Generation pony car built by Ford for its Mustang series, and was manufactured from 1993 to 2004.

How to Restore a 2000 Ford Mustang

Once they have downloaded the car mod file for the car from the Steam Workshop, and pasted in the game's folder, they can now find the 2000 Ford Mustang in the game's Car Salon, the Car Auctions, the Barn, and in the case of DanGaming's YouTube video, the Junkyard.

Once they have purchased the car, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then they will transfer it to the Car Lift, which can be located in their Garage. From there, they will examine it for parts that needs to be either repaired or replaced.

Afterwards, they will drain whatever oil that is remaining inside the car using the Oil Drain machine, then they will drain the rest of its fluids, such as the brake fluid, the coolant, the power steering fluid, and the windshield washer fluid, using the Drain Tool.

Once all of the fluids are drained, they can start disassembling the car and get its parts, starting with its engine, its wheels, its braking system, its suspension, its exhaust pipes, its gearbox and starter, its other internal parts like the radiator, battery and fuse box, its body kit, its windshield and other glass panels, its lights, and its interior, such as its seats and steering wheel.

Once all that is remaining on the Car Lift is the car's body frame, they can now repair it using the Wielding Machine, then they will repair the parts that still can be used in the restoration project using the Repair Tables, which can be found inside of their Workshop.

From there, they will play a minigame, where they will hit the green tabs in order to repair these parts completely. Once they got the parts repaired, they can paint them in the Paint Booth too look them look brand new.

On the other hand, the parts that are impossible to be repaired are going to be replaced instead with new ones, and they will be sold for extra Credits, which they can use to buy more parts, and Scraps, which they can use to upgrade them.

Once they got repaired and replaced parts, they can now start rebuilding the whole car, starting with its engine, which is a V8 engine. To do this in the Engine Stand, they will need the engine block, the crankshaft, the eight pistons with their rings, the rod caps, the crankshaft bearing caps, and the oil pan.

They will also need the oil and fuel filters, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, the clutch release bearing, the alternator, the power steering pump, the engine heads, the exhaust manifolds, the spark plugs, the camshafts, the engine head covers, the ignition coils, and the coil covers.

They will also need the intake manifold for the supercharger, the supercharger unit itself, the fuel rails, the throttle, the cam gears, the timing chains, the timing cover, the crankshaft pulley, the idler rollers, the water pump, the water pump pulley, the serpentine belt for the supercharger, the other serpentine belts, and the belt tensioners.

Once they completely built the engine, they will remove it in the Engine Stand, and then they will reinstall it inside the engine bay of the car using the Engine Pulley. Afterwards, they will rebuild the rest of the 2000 Ford Mustang. Then, they can repaint it with the color of their choosing in the Paint Booth.

Once they are done repainting the car, they will move it to the Test Path room, where they will realign its lights and wheels. Then, they will transfer it to the Dyno Test room, where they will tune up the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test to it.

Once they are satisfied with the results of the said dyno test, they can now test drive their very own 2000 Ford Mustang, which they can either sold for additional Credits or add it to their growing Garage collection.

