'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Elenti Izi (2013 Renault Zoe) Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Supermini Electric Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can repair and restore cars that are available in the game using more than 4,000 car parts.

Once repaired or restored, they can either sell it for additional profit that they can use for future car restoration projects or keep it as part of their growing in-game car collection.

Aside from the already installed 72 cars, and thousands of car mods that can be downloaded in the Steam Workshop for free, they can also restore one of the cars that are included in the car mechanic simulation game's downloadable content (DLC) Car Packs.

These DLC Car Packs include the Nissan Car Pack, the Electrical Car Pack, the Jaguar Car Pack, and the recently released Porsche Car Pack.

One of the cars that is included in the Electrical Car Pack is the Elenti Izi, or in real life, it is the 2013 Renault ZOE, a supermini electrical car that was manufactured by Renault in 2012.

How to Restore the Elenti Izi

Once they have downloaded the Electric Car Pack DLC, they can now find the Elenti Izi in the game's Car Auctions, the Car Salon, and in the case of Boblas' YouTube video, the Junkyard.

Once they have purchased the car, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then they will transfer it to the Car Lift in their Garage.

They will notice that the electric car that they have from the junkyard has missing parts, including the engine itself, so they need to buy new parts, while several of the parts that are still intact to the car can either be repaired or replaced.

Once the car is on the Car Lift, they will disassemble it and get the parts that can be repaired or replaced, including its wheels, braking system, suspension, body kit, windshield, and interior, until what is left is the body frame itself.

From there, using the Wielding Machine, they will repair the body frame, then detail its interior. Afterwards, they will repair the parts that still can be used in the restoration project using the Repair Tables in their Workshop.

To repair said parts in the Repair Table, they need to play a minigame where they need to hit the green tabs. Once they hit them successfully, the said parts will be fixed, and when they did this in succession, they will be fully repaired. They can also repaint them in the Paint Booth to make it look brand new.

On the other hand, the parts that are impossible to be repaired are instead sold for additional Credits and Scraps, and buy new ones in order to replace them.

Once they have all the parts repaired or replaced, they can now start the restoration of Elenti Izi. First, they need to build its new engine, considering that is the major part of the car that is missing when they purchased it in the Junkyard.

In order to build it on the Engine Stand, they need the center housing, the stator, the rotor, the end housing, the power electronic controller, the charging inductor, the inverter, the link capacitor, the charging rectifier, the junction box, the converter, the arms, the controller cover, and the charging input filter, including its cover.

Once they finished rebuilding the new engine, they will remove it in the Engine Stand, and install it inside the car's engine bay using the Engine Pulley.

From there, they will install other internal parts, including the reservoir for the fluids, the ABS pump and module, the brake servo, the parts for the radiator, the battery, the ECU, the fuse box with new fuses and relays, and the gearbox.

Afterwards, they can now reinstall the other parts of the car, then refill the said reservoirs with the new brake fluid, coolant, and windshield washer fluid.

Once the car is completely restored, they will repaint the car in the Paint Booth with the color of their choosing, then they will move it to the Test Path room, where they will realign its wheels and lights, then they will transfer it to the Dyno Test room, where they will tune up the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test.

Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive their very own Elenti Izi supermini electric car.

