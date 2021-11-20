'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Opel Manta Restoration Guide: How to Restore this German Sports Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to modern sports cars, using more than 4,000 car parts.

These cars can either be from those that are already installed in the game, from the downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or from the Steam Workshop where they can download car mods.

One of those said car mods is Opel Manta, a German sports car made by Opel, and it was seen production from 1970 to 1988.

How to Restore the Opel Manta

Once they have downloaded the file for the car mod and pasted it in the game's folder, they can now see the Opel Manta either the Barn, the Junkyard, or in the case of Alex K's YouTube video, the Car Auctions.

Once they have bought the car, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash before transferring it to the Car Lift in their Garage. From there, they will examine the car for parts that they can either repair or replace either through Examination Mode or through Additional Tools.

After examining it, they will drain whatever oil and other fluids like the brake fluid, coolant, power steering fluid, and windshield washer fluid that are remaining inside the car using the Oil Drain machine and the Drain Tool, respectfully.

Then, they will start disassembling the whole car and get its parts that will be repaired or replaced, including the engine, the wheels, the braking system, the suspension, the gearbox and starter, the exhaust pipes, the radiator and other internal parts, the body kit, the lights, the windshield and other glass panels, and the interior.

Once they have finished disassembling the car and all that is left on the Car Lift is its body frame, they will repair it using the Wielding Machine, then they will repair the parts that they can still use in the restoration project using the Repair Tables that can be found in their Workshop.

From there, they will play a minigame where they need to hit the green tabs with precise timing in order to fix the said parts. They need to do this multiple times until the parts are 100%, or completely repaired.

On the other hand, the parts that are impossible to repair will be sold instead for additional Credits and Scrap, and will be replaced with new ones, all of which can be bought through the in-game Stores.

Once they got all of the parts repaired or replaced, they can now start restoring the car, starting with rebuilding its engine.

To rebuild it in the Engine Stand, they will need the engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons with their rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, the oil filter, the fuel filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, the clutch release bearing, the alternator, and the power steering pump.

They will also need the engine head, the exhaust manifold, the turbocharger, the blow-off valve, the camshafts, the camshaft caps, the intake manifold, the water manifold, the fuel rail, the throttle, the spark plugs, the cam gears, the timing chain, the engine head cover, the ignition coil, and the ignition coil cover.

They will also need the back timing cover, the larger cam gear A, the water pump, the serpentine belt, the idler rollers, the front timing covers, the crankshaft pulley, another serpentine belt, the belt tensioner, and the radiator fan.

Once they have finished rebuilding the new engine, they can now remove it from the Engine Stand, and reinstall it inside the car's engine bay using the Engine Pulley, along with the rest of the other internal parts. After that, they will reattach all of the parts of the car to the repaired body frame.

Then, they will paint the body in the Paint Booth with colors based on their liking. Afterwards, they will move it to the Test Path room, where they realign its wheels and lights, as well as check if the new brakes are good to go.

Then, they will transfer it to the Dyno Test room, where they will tune up the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test to the car itself. Once they are satisfied, they can now test drive their own Opel Manta, and either sold it for additional Credit or include them in their car collection.

