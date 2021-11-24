'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Pagani Huayra Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Mid-Engine Sports Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can repair and restore cars that are available in the game using more than 4,000 car parts.

Once repaired or restored, they can either sell it for additional profit that they can use for future car restoration projects or keep it as part of their growing in-game car collection.

Aside from the already installed 72 cars, and thousands of car mods that can be downloaded in the Steam Workshop for free, they can also restore one of the cars that are included in the car mechanic simulation game's downloadable content (DLC) Car Packs.

These DLC Car Packs include the Nissan Car Pack, the Electrical Car Pack, the Jaguar Car Pack, the Porsche Car Pack, and the recently released Pagani Remastered DLC Car Pack.

READ ALSO: 'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Pagani Zonda Revolucion Restoration Guide: How to Restore One of the Cars Included in the Pagani DLC Car Pack [VIDEO]

One of the cars that was included in the said car pack is the Pagani Huayra, a mid-engine sports car made by Pagani. The said car was first manufactured in 2012, with its other variants seeing production up until today.

How to Restore a Pagani Huayra

Once they have downloaded the Pagani Remastered DLC Car Pack, they will find the Pagani Huayra in the Car Auction, the Car Salon, and the Junkyard. Once they have purchased the said car, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then they will transfer it to one of the Car Lifts in the Garage.

From there, they will drain whatever oil and other fluids like the brake fluid, the coolant, the power steering fluid, and the windshield washer fluid using the Oil Drain machine and the Drain Tool, respectfully.

Afterwards, they will disassemble the Pagani Huayra and get the parts that can be repaired or replaced, including its engine, wheels, braking system, suspension, exhaust pipes, gearbox and starter, other internal parts like the battery, radiator, reservoirs and fuse box, body kit, lights, and interior.

Once all that is left on the Car Lift is the body frame, according to DanGaming's YouTube video, they will repair it using the Wielding Machine, then they will repair several of the car's parts that still can be used in the restoration project using the Repair Tables that are in their Workshop.

On the other hand, other parts that are impossible to get fixed will be instead sold for additional Credits and Scraps, and will be replaced with new ones. Considering the fact that the car was purchased from the Junkyard, several of its parts are missing, hence they need to buy new parts to fill them in.

Once they got all of the repaired or replaced parts, they can now start restoring the Pagani Huayra, starting with its V12 M158 engine.

To rebuild it on the Engine Stand, they will need the engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons with their rods, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, the oil filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the engine heads, the turbochargers, the spark plugs, the camshafts, the camshaft caps, the head cover, the coil packs, the fuel filter, the intake manifold, the intake manifold cover, the fuel rail, the throttle, the intercooler set, and the intercooler covers.

They will also need the alternator, the power steering pump, the cam gears, the timing chain, the timing gear, the timing covers, the crankshaft pulley, the idler rollers, the water pump, the water pump pulleys, the serpentine belts, and the belt tensioner.

Once they finished rebuilding the engine, they will remove it from the Engine Stand, then they will put it inside of the car's engine bay using the Engine Pulley.

Afterwards, they will reinstall the other internal parts such as the air filters, the fluid reservoirs, the battery, the fuse box with the relays and fuses, the ABS pump and module, the brake servo, the ECU type A, the radiator and its fan, the fuel tanks, the gearbox, and the starter.

Then, they will reassemble the rest of the car. Once they have finished doing it, they will repaint its body with the color of their choice in the Paint Booth, then they will move it to the Test Path room to realign its lights and wheels, as well as test its newly-installed brakes.

Afterwards, they will transfer it to the Dyno Test room, where they will tune up the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test. Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive their very own Pagani Huayra sports car.

READ ALSO: 'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Elenti Izi (2013 Renault Zoe) Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Supermini Electric Car [VIDEO]