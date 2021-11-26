'Animal Crossing New Horizons' Turkey Day Guide: What Recipes to Make, Ingredients to Collect

It is time for players in Animal Crossing New Horizons to celebrate Thanksgiving Day with the Turkey Day in-game event.

This seasonal event will let them celebrate the said holiday in the game by participating in a special quest that requires them to search for items in exchange for rewards.

Turkey Day Explained

In Turkey Day, according to Digital Trends, Franklin the Turkey visits the town once the year to celebrate Thanksgiving Day by cooking food for the Villagers. The said non-playable character (NPC) will set up his kitchen right in front of Resident Services building.

Once players are in the area, according to Sirus Gaming, they will approach Franklin, where he will give them a list of ingredients that they need to find within the game.

There are items that can be bought from the Market, while other can be caught, and other can be harvested after growing it in a garden.

Aside from the regular ingredients, Franklin will also insert a secret ingredient to complete the recipe, which they need to figure it out.

The clues regarding them will revealed by the Villagers themselves, hence they need to talk to them if they want to know what items they need to get.

Once they give the ingredients, along with the secret item, to Franklin, he will give them rewards and a bonus piece of furniture.

Turkey Day Recipes

In total, there four recipes whose ingredients needs to be collected during the Turkey Day event. According to Newsweek, in order to Franklin to cook the Clam Chowder, they need 3 Manila Clams, and a scallop, which is the secret ingredient. If you give him all of the ingredients, he will give you a Turkey Day rug.

For the Pumpkin Pie, they need to have an orange pumpkin and another one with a different color, either Yellow, Green, or White, all of which can either be bought in the market or harvested in their gardens.

The secret ingredients for this recipe are all of the colored pumpkins. Giving said ingredients will reward them the Turkey Day wall.

For the Gratin, the ingredients will depend on what Hemisphere players are living in.

If they are living in countries that are in the Northern Hemisphere, they need to have a mussel and either a skinny, flat or round mushroom or an oyster. If they live in countries that are in the Southern Hemisphere, they need to catch a squid and a sea urchin.

Both these recipes require a Dungeness Crab, which is the secret ingredient. Once they gave these ingredients to Franklin, they will receive the Turkey Day flooring.

For the Fish Meuniere, they will need to catch a Sea Bass and either a Dab, an Olive Flounder, or a Red Snapper, if they are in the Northern Hemisphere. The same ingredients needed if they are living in the Southern Hemisphere, except without a Dab.

For its secret ingredient, they need to catch a Barred Knifejaw. Once they gave the ingredients for the recipe, they will be rewarded with the Cornucopia.

If they also give the secret ingredient of each of these recipes, they will be also rewarded with randomly-generate do-it-yourself (DIY) recipes, which includes a casserole, chair, decorations, garden stand, hearth, table and table setting, and wheat décor.

