'Guardians of the Galaxy' Major Decisions Guide: What to Choose, What are the Consequences

In Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, players will control Star Lord, as they will lead the titular team of mercenaries into an interstellar adventure while facing enemies such as Lady Hellbender and her hired Lethal Legion, as well as the Universal Church of Truth, all while defending the Soul Stone.

As they progress in the action-adventure role-playing game, players will be faced with decisions that they must choose while Star Lord is either bantering with his team, negotiating with the said enemies, or talking his way out of, or into, trouble.

Once they choose a decision within the game, it will lead them to several events, either making Star Lord's life easier, or giving him a hard time.

Either way, these decisions will not affect the entire whole story, but rather adding more elements to it.

Which Decisions should Star Lord Take

As mentioned earlier, players will be facing lots of decisions as they are progressing in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

One of these decisions where they will decide if the Guardians should hide the llama or the tech, which will be triggered during Chapter 2 - Busted.

In this scenario, according to Digital Trends, the Guardians almost escaped the quarantine zone until the Nova Corps have caught up with the Milano.

While on the ship, Ko-Rel saw her ex-boyfriend and the gang possess two highly illegal contraband, which Star Lord needs to choose which they should hide.

When players choose to "Hide the Llama," according to IGN, they will be fined with 7,000 Units. If they choose to "Hide the Tech," they will be fined with 8,000 Credits instead, however the llama will stay with them aboard the ship.

If they chose the second one, they will provide them with Weapon Upgrades in the long-run, however, story-wise, according to Gameradar, they might get trapped into space, triggering a minigame, which they will accomplish in order to get out of there.

So, if they are deciding between the two during the said situation, they can choose the latter if they want to make the game longer and more fun, as well as to reward themselves with said upgrades, which they will access later in the game.

Another decision that they will need to take in the game is the one where Star Lord decides to side either Ko-Rel or Nikki Gold, a young Nova Corps cadet. This will also trigger during Chapter 2, where they will meet the two, then they will ride an elevator while being interrogated.

During the said interrogation, Ko-rel is furious to know how Nikki gained access to the corps' high-security doors, giving the Guardians an opportunity to escape.

While on the said elevator, Star Lord will choose to either "Tell Ko-rel the truth," "Take the blame," or "Divert (his) attention."

If they chose the first one, Ko-rel will take the Passkey from Nikki, barring them from entering the workbench room in order to obtain a Guardian Collectible when they return to the ship.

If they choose the second or the third one, Nikki will slip said Passkey to them, allowing them to easily access her secret room, where they will open a locked door to the said workbench room.

If they want to grab every single Guardian Collectible in the game while playing it, they will choose the second or the third choices.

Another scenario in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy that they need to choose is the one where they need to decide to sell either Groot or Rocket Racoon to Lady Hellbender as they will heads in to Seknarf Nine, her home planet.

If they "Vote to sell Groot," Drax will insert himself into negotiations to sell him to Lady Hellbender in a cutscene. Once he landed the deal, they will receive 12,000 Units.

If they "Vote to sell Rocket," the deal will still go through, however when Lady Hellbender saw Rocket, she will be not impressed, and instead laughed as him, causing him to be angry and triggering a fight between her and the Guardians while a poison gas fills up the room.

They will still get the 12,000 Units, which is also in the room, and they need to pick it up before escaping from it.

Much like the second situation earlier, if they want to unlock something in the game, like a hidden outfit, which they can get during this scenario, they should choose the first choice rather than the second one.

Another situation that they need to decide involving one of their enemies, Raker, a high-ranking member of the Universal Church of Truth.

The first one will let them choose to either "Distract" or "Don't distract" him after they encountered during the Chapter 8 of the game.

If they chose the first one, they will need to pick the following dialogue options in order to successfully do this - "Feign Interest," "Something about her?," and "Fake heart attack."

Once they do it right, Rocket will successfully reprogram a drone, that will help them later navigate throughout the facility. If they choose the second one, Rake will catch Rocket, forcing him to stop tinkering the said drone.

The other situation involving the Church member is the one where they need to choose if they should let Gamora go to chase him or stop her.

If they choose to "Trust" her, she will not be part of the team during the Sacrosant breakout, but she will return telling them that she wounder Raker, which will be helpful in defeating him the later parts of the game.

If they choose to "Stop" her, they will run after her, which will trigger a moment where they will slip and fall over a ledge.

Gamora would then be forced to avert her assassination plan in order to save them, giving Raker enough time to escape. This will make her mad at him, causing Star Lord to apologize to her.

These two will situations, if they chose the right decisions, will help them later in the game, especially the second one, as they can engage in the later Boss fight against Raker easier.

