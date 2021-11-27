'Genshin Impact' Shenhe, Yun Jin Guide: Best Weapons for the New Characters

After miHoYo revealed Shenhe and Yun Jin as the new characters for Genshin Impact's possible Version 2.4 Update launch, several leakers reveal details regarding them, including what their abilities are and what they can do in the battlefield once they are used in the multiplayer online role-playing game.

Another information that they revealed in the said leaks is the weapons that they will wield in Genshin Impact once they are rolled out.

According to several leaks, both Shenhe and Yun Jin is said to wield polearms, which was confirmed in both of their character arts, as well as in their leaked model animations.

Because of this fact alone, along with several details about their capabilities, players can now generate possible best weapons for the two.

Best Weapons for Shenhe

In picking the weapons for Shenhe, players need to consider her attack speed and damage dealt.

One of the polearms that they can equip her with, according to Dexerto, is the Skyward Spine. This 5-star weapon has a base Attack of 674 and a 36.8% Energy Recharge once it reached Level 90.

It also has the Blackwing passive, which can increase the CRIT rate of the wielder by 16% (on max level) and increases its Normal Attack Speed by 12%.

It also adds a 50% chance to any Normal and Charged Attacks to trigger a vacuum blade that can deal 100% of Attack (on max level) as damage in a small area of damage (AoE). This will occur no more than once every two seconds.

Another 5-Star polearm option for Shenhe is the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, which has a 674 Base Attack and a CRIT Rate of 22.1% once it reached Level 90, and has the Eagle Spear of Justice passive, which can increase the wielder's Attack by 6.0% (on max level) for six seconds once it hits a target.

This effect will stack up to seven times and will occur once ever 0.3 seconds. While it has the maximum possible stack, its Damage dealt will be increased by 24% (on max level).

The Lithic Spear polearm is also a good choice for Shenhe, especially she is a Liyue native. Aside from the 565 Base Attack stat and a 27.6% Attack boost once it hits Level 90, the said weapon has the Lithic Axiom - Unity passive.

The said passive can give the wielder an 11% Attack and a 7% CRIT Rate boost (on max level) for every character in party that is also came from Liyue. This might also include Shenhe herself. This effect will stack up to four times.

Best Weapons for Yun Jin

On the other hand, in order to maximize Yun Jin, who is also a polearm user, they need to increase its Health and Defence in order not to just rely too much on her Elemental Skill that can generate a damage-absorbing barrier, but also to boost her Elemental Burst.

One of the good weapon options for her, according to Dexerto, is the Staff of Homa, which has a 608 Base Attack and a 66.2% CRIT Damage once it reaches Level 90, as well as the Reckless Cinnabar passive, which can give the wielder a 40% Health increase (on max level).

It will also give an Attack boost based on 1.6% of its max Health (on max level). When its Health is less than 50%, the said Attack boost will be increased by an additional 1.8% of its max Health (on max level).

The Primordial Jade Winged-Spear can be a good option, as well as the Deathmatch 4-Star polearm, which has a 454 Base Attack and a 36.8% CRIT Rate once it reached Level 90, as well as the Gladiator passive, which can increase the Attack and Defense of its wielder by 32% (on max level) if there are at least 2 opponents nearby.

If there are fewer than two opponents that are nearby in the battlefield, the wielder's Attack will be increased by 48% (on max level) instead.

