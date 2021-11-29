'Pokemon Go' Beldum Spotlight Hour Guide: Will there Be a Shiny Version + Best Counters, Moveset

As part of its Mischief Unbound event, which will bring its Season of Mischief to close, Beldum, the Iron Ball Pokemon, will be featured in Pokemon Go's Spotlight Hour.

During the said hour, which according to Leekduck.com, will start this November 29th at 12:00 PM, local time, and will end at 1:00 PM, local time, Trainers will have the chance to catch the Steel/Psychic Pokemon as it will appear in the wild more frequently.

If they are lucky enough, according to Attack of the Fanboy, they will also encounter its Shiny version, which also has an increased possibility to be in the wild.

To improve their chances of catching one, they will need to use an Incense in order to boost the spawn percentage in the wild for not just the normal Beldrum, but also to its Shiny counterpart.

Weakness, Counters

In order to catch Beldrum during the Spotlight Hour, Trainers must know its weakness, and Pokemon that could counter it.

As mentioned earlier, Beldrum is a Steel/Psychic Pokemon, which according to Eurogamer, is weak against Fighting, Ground, Fire, Bug, Ghost, and Dark Pokemon, as well as moves that are based from these types.

With this fact alone, players will now have an idea what Pokemon they could use to combat Beldrum in order to catch it once they have encountered it in the wild.

One of the said Pokemon that is suited for this, according to gameinfo.io, is Reshiram with its Fire Fang Fast Move and Overheat Charged Move.

Other Pokemon that can be a good option against Beldum include Chadelure (Fire Spin/Incinerate/Hex, Shadow Ball/Overheat), Standard Darmantian (Fire Fang/Incinerate, Overheat), Gengar (Lick/Shadow Claw/Hex, Shadow Ball), Dragapult (Hex, Shadow Ball), and Volcarona (Fire Spin, Overheat).

Another good Pokemon options also include Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball/Dark Pulse), Blaziken (Fire Spin, Blast Burn/Overheat), Cursola (Hex/Astonish, Shadow Ball), Therian Landorous (Mud Shot, Earthquake), Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat), Volcanion (Incinerate, Overheat), and either Antique or Phony Polteagiest (Hex/Astonish, Shadow Ball).

They can also consider Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Earthquake), Zoroark (Snarl, Foul Play), Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat), Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake), Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play), Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower), Infernape (Fire Spin, Blast Burn), Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake), and Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Earthquake).

They can also choose to use either Absol (Snarl, Payback), Krookodile (Snarl, Earthquake), Banette (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball), Crowned Sword Zacian (Fire Fang, Wild Charge), Honchkrow (Snarl, Dark Pulse), Ho-Oh (Incinerate, Fire Blast), or Houndoom (Fire Fang, Foul Play).

Stats, Best Moveset

Once caught, Trainers can now learn the stats of Beldum, including the moves that they can learn for it depending on several situations, especially in player-versus-player (PvP).

It has an Attack of 96, a Defense of 132, and a Stamina of 120. Once it reached a maximum Level 40, it will have a Max HP of 106.

As for its moveset, according to gameinfo.io, if they want to focus more on the offensive, they can choose

Take Down as its Fast Move and Struggle as its Charged Move, as this combination has the highest total of damage per second (DPS), and also the best one for PvP. They can also consider Frustration and Return as their optional charged Moves.

