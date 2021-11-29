'Guilty Gear Strive' Patch 1.11 Update Guide: Details for Happy Chaos, Bug Fixes, and More

Arc System Works released the patch notes for Guilty Gear Strive's Patch 1.11 Update, which reveals the addition of its newest character, Happy Chaos.

Aside from the inclusion of the antagonist of the latest Guilty Gear sequel, the said patch update also will bring in changes to the fighting game, including fixes to several bug that might affect its general gameplay, as well as the playability of several characters.

Introducing Happy Chaos

As mentioned earlier, the Patch 1.11 Update adds in Happy Chaos to Guilty Gear Strive's character roster.

The said character, according to Event Hubs, is also the newest downloadable content (DLC) that will is included in the game's Season Pass 1, alongside Goldlewis Dickinson and Jack-O' Valetine.

This was after Arc System Works released the trailer for the Strive's antagonist, which also show some of his moveset.

This was later further elaborated in a Character Guide video for him that was released by the developers through their YouTube channel.

In the said video, Happy Chaos fights his enemies with a gun in his hand, which he can fire after entering his At the Ready stance. While doing the said stance, he can no longer block any incoming attacks, but he can move around the stage freely.

Steady Aim, which is another one of his stances, can unlock his extra powerful shots, which can be denoted by its orange targeting reticle. During this stance, however, he cannot be moved or block any attacks until he drops it.

These stances will require him to use his Happy's Concentration meter, as well as a bullet meter, which can be depleted as he fires his shots. Once the said meter was completely depleted, it will force him to reload him gun manually.

He can also reload his gun automatically by using his Deus Ex Machina Overdrive, which can also track down his enemies upon start up in order to hit them no matter where they are in the screen.

His Super Focus Overdrive, on the other hand, will replenish his Happy's Concentration meter, and will make its gauge drain more slowly while doing his stances for a period of time.

Finally, he can spawn decoys called Scapegoats, which can be used in create some separation between him and the opponent in order to reload or recharge his Happy's Concentration meter. However, this will consume a portion of its Health.

Happy Chaos will be playable after the Patch 1.11 Update rolls out this November 30th as part of the aforementioned Season Pass 1.

He can also be purchased individually for the game's Steam version also on November 30th, and in PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions on December 3rd.

Other Changes

Aside from the inclusion of Happy Chaos, the Patch 1.11 Update will also bring in several changes in Guilty Gear Strive.

According to the patch notes posted in the game's website, this include an additional Room Customization to the Player Match, as well as an additional fishing option, which is exclusive for items that can be used for Room Customization.

The patch update also fixed several bugs, which according to mp1st.com, includes a fix to a bug that causes characters to sometimes behave strangely after a successful throw clash.

It also fixed a bug that causes them to be blown back in a different direction depending on where they are facing after being hit with a Psych Burst or a roman Cancel while their position is overlapped completely with the opponent's.

It also fixed a bug that causes unnatural behavior that occurs after activating said Roman Cancel directly after players inputted the dash button.

The patch update also fixed several bugs within characters, including a fix to a bug within Chipp Zanuff's Zansei Rouga, which causes him to land during the motion after executing the said move, and a bug within May's Mr. Dolphin (Horizontal) HS, which can affect the game's Wall Break value scaling.

It also fixed several bugs within Jack-O' Valentine, including a bug where she cannot unable to attack a Servant at a certain timing after it lands, a bug that causes said Servants wo be erased by her attacks, and a bug where they will take an unintended trajectory after being hit by her Standing Close Slash or standing Far Slash.

It also fixed a bug within Potemkin's Giganter Kai, which it can cause its hitbox to remain after it became no longer active, as well as fix to a bug that causes Ramlethal Valentine's swords to behave strangely under certain conditions.

It also fixed a bug within Zato-1's Damned Fang that causes the opponent to move to an intended position after activating a Roman Cancel directly after it was caught by the move successfully.

