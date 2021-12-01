'Minecraft' Caves and Cliffs Part 2 1.18 Update Guide: What Changes, Additions in Bedrock, Java Edition that Players could Expect

Monjang Studios has announced that the second part of Minecraft's Caves and Cliffs Update has been launched, and players will expect lots of additions and changes to the open-world simulation game.

The said update has brought new additional features to the game for both of its Bedrock and Java Editions, including those that can improve their world building, as well as several fixes to their performance and gameplay.

Changes for the Bedrock Edition

One of the additional features that will be included in Minecraft's Bedrock Edition courtesy of the Caves and Cliffs: Part II involved on the game's world blending.

It’s here! From ice-capped mountain tops to endlessly sprawling cave systems: Caves & Cliffs: Part II is now out on both Java and Bedrock!



According to Windows Central, with the implementation of the update, players can now update any of the existing worlds in the game in order to include the new overworld height dimension, which is now extended to y320 and y-64. The said increase will open up more space for players to explore and build in.

The said update also replaced the bedrock layer at y0 below the saved chunks with Deepslate and will feature a new cave generation underneath it, while the it changed the biome and terrain generation across new and existing chunk borders, blending them seamlessly. This will create natural-looking environmental transitions.

It also changed the terrain shape and elevation, making it no longer be determined by any biome. This results in new biome placements such as deserts on top of any hills.

The said update also added new 3D cave biomes that, according to the patch notes posted on the game's website, can be generated directly below surface biomes, and other new cave and mountain biomes, such as the Jagged Peaks, the Meadows, the Lush Caves, and the Dripstone Caves.

It also added noise caves and aquifiers that can create local level bodies of water, as well as large ore veins that can stretch through cave systems and contain larger deposits of ore than the clusters that the players usually found underground.

The update also made the monsters in the game spawn only in complete darkness, while players can spawn-proof those dark areas such as caves using light sources like torches.

Changes for the Java Edition

Aside from the additions made for its Bedrock Edition, the Caves and Cliffs: Part II Update also made additions to Minecraft's Java Edition.

According to the separate patch notes for the said update that was also posted in their website, it added new Overworld biomes, as well as new noise caves and aquifiers, a Frozen Peak biome, and a new world autosave indicator for any single-player worlds.

The said update will also axolotls their own separate mob cap, while it will make them spawn in Lush Caves only when in water that is above the Clay Blocks.

It will also make the Badlands Mineshafts to generate higher, as well as it will make several aquatic animals like cods, salmons, pufferfishes, tropical fishes, squids, and dolphins to spawn only in water from height 50 to height 64.

It will also make the glow squids to spawn only in water blocks under height 30, and tropical fishes to spawn also in Lush Caves at any height.

The update will also make the Potion of Water Breathing to be obtainable through Buried Treasure Chests, while it will make several Illagers like the Vindicator, the Pillager, and the Evoker to no longer attack the baby villagers, and other villagers will spread out more slightly.

Finally, because of the update, players who are sleeping while it is raining will not stop the rain and reset the weather cycle within the game, while sprinting will now no longer reduced to walking when they are gently brushing their sleeves against walls.

