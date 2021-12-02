'ESO Console Version' Patch Update Guide: What Hotfixes Players Could Expect

ZeniMax Online Studios posted the patch notes for the update for the console versions of The Elder Scrolls Online, revealing several hotfixes for the multiplayer online role-playing game.

The said fixes for the PlayStation 4 (Patch 2.25 Update), PlayStation 5 (Patch 1.07 Update), and Xbox One (Patch 1.26.1.0 Update) include those for the games' several expansions and downloadable content (DLC) packs, as well as for the base game itself.

Hotfixes for the Expansions, DLC Packs

One of the aforementioned hotfixes made from The Elder Scrolls Online's Patch Updates for its PlayStation and Xbox versions will fix a Housing issue in its Blackwood Expansion Pack.

According to the said patch notes, which was posted in the game's forum page, the said updates fixed the said issue where the furnishing plan for the "Leyawiin Wall, Castle" could rarely be obtained from any general sources such as pickpocketing and containers instead from the Leyawiin Rewards Coffers.

The said hotfix for the plans, while it is rare, will bring in line with other Leyawiin structural furnishing plans in the game.

The said update will also fix an issue within the Asylum Sanctorum Trial Dungeons from the Clockwork City DLC Pack, especially for one of the enemies spawned in this dungeon, Saint Lothis the Pious.

Once the fix has been made, the said enemy will no longer inexplicably cancel Defining Blast and Oppresive Bolts, while its Corroding Bolt will now fire regardless of the range of its target, and Oppressive Bolts will now display an interruptible telegraph.

Also, if Saint Lothis the Pious cancels anyone who casts Defiled Blast, he will no longer use the Corroding Bolt immediately after, and it will animate correctly when they are using the said spell again on it.

Another set of hotfixes from the update will fix several issues in The Elder Scrolls Online's Deadlands Expansion Pack. According to Dual Shockers, these include a fix for its Achievements involving Exploration and Itemization.

Once the update rolls out, all of the oblivion portal achievements can now correctly track any progress for its completion.

It will also fix its Quests and Zones in the said Expansion Pack, making the characters of its players no longer get stuck in combat while traversing the Deadlands, while it makes its companions no longer visible in Fargrave in order to aid in the improving of the performance throughout the area.

It will also fix an issue within the Against All Hope quest that causes players to not able to stun its final boss, while it will also fix an issue within the Ambition's End quest, making their characters not falling to their deaths if they are attempting to use any gap-closing abilities on its final boss.

It will also an issue within The Durance Vile quest, making the quest pins behave correctly throughout its duration.

Finally, the update will fix several issues within the Summerset Expansion Pack, which include those for the Illusions of Grandeur quest.

The said update will also fix an issue that causes several bookshelves to not properly interact towards them, as well as an issue where the said quest will not advance while following Erudil.

General Hotfixes

Aside for the fixes for its Expansion Sets and DLC Packs, the Patch Update for The Elder Scrolls Online's console versions will also fix several issues in the game in general.

According to mp1st.com, this includes fixes for its battle system, such as a fix to an issue that causes permanent sources of Major and Minor Evasions, including Deceptive Predator, to be removed after death, and a fix to an issue that causes an unsummoned pet to reappear after joining or leaving a group.

It will also fix an issue within the Vampire's Mist Form that causes its damage reduction to not work against all incoming prayer-based attacks.

It will also fix several issues within the game's armory system, including one that causes players to not save or equip any Armory build while their characters are equipped with a disguise.

It will also an issue where the total Champion Points spent that were displayed was only including 2 out of 3 disciplines in the Armory.

Also, the patch update will fix several issues in the game's art and animation, making beards no longer disappear when players equip their characters with the Grave Elegance mask. It will also fix an issue that causes props near the Jewelry Crafting stations pop in and out of view.

It will also fix the game's exploration and itemization, making its bosses that drop specially named item sets now drop them as bonus drops alongside their curated ones.

Finally, it will fix several crash issues that usually caused after getting disconnected or logged out while on the Antiquity excavation screen, after the game's client was terminated after entering the character select screen, and after any special characters were used in a specific location in the guild's Message of the Day, while the profanity filler was enabled.

