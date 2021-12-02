'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Version 13.0.1 Update Guide: Which Fighters will be Receiving Balance Changes

Nintendo released the patch notes for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Version 13.0.1 Update, which reveals a long list of balance changes for its Fighters.

Aside from the balance changes, the version update, according to Nintendo Life, also added support for the Amiibo figurines for the Metroid Dread's Samu and E.M.M.I, which the former will be used in the fighting game as a Figure Player.

Fighter Balance Changes

In total, according to Gamespot, 24 out of 86 Fighters in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's roster will receive said balance changes from the Version 13.0.1 update.

Sora, the recently included Fighter from the game's last downloadable content (DLC) pack, will be one of those that will receiving said changes.

According to the said patch notes, which was posted in Nintendo's Customer Support webpage, the version update has adjusted the length of his animation when he is knocked down on the ground in order to match it with the other Fighters.

Ryu will be receiving a buff, as its Side Tilt Attack (Strong) will have an increased speed, and its Neutral Special will have an increased attack power while maintaining any launch distance for light, medium, heavy, and command-input attacks.

His Side Special, however, will have a reduced vulnerability for attacks when it is used on the ground.

Piranha Plant will also receive buffs, which includes the extended launch distance for its Side Tilt Attack's final attack, an increased amount of time for the meteor effect of its Down Air Attack's damage window, and the shortened time for it to use its Down Special.

Aside from Piranha Plant, Meta Knight will also be benefitted from the Version 13.0.1 Update, which includes an increased attack range for its Up Smash Attack, which was also adjusted in order for the opponents to not fall over when they were hit with the first or second attack.

The power for his Forward Air and Back Air Attacks was increased, and its Up Throw has an extended launch distance.

Mega Man will also receive buffs, as its Dash Attack will have an extended launch distance for its final attack, as well as an increased attack speed, while its Down Smash Attack will have an extended damage range downward, and the power of its Side Special will be increased.

On the other hand, Pyra and Mythra will receive a nerf courtesy of the Version 13.0.1 Update, as the former will have an increased vulnerability while doing her Side Special, while the latter's Side Smash Attack will have a shortened launch distance.

Other Fighters that will be receiving changes include Donkey, whose Neutral Attack 2 will have an increased amount of time for its hit detection to last, as well as its vulnerability will be reduced.

His Down Tilt Attack will have an extended amount of time that the opponents will be in the damage animation, while its Neutral Special will have an increased speed for its super armor to activate.

Link's Neutral Attack 1 will have an increased attack speed, the launch angle for his Down Tilt Attack will be adjusted, and the launch distance for the Up Smash Attack's final attack will be extended, while Peach and Daisy's Side Special will be made easier for them to grab edges.

Ice Climbers will have an increased attack speed for their Dash Attack, an extended launch distance for their Down Smash Attack, and an increased attack and edge-grab range detection speeds for their Up Special.

Falco's Dash Attack will have an increased attack power while maintaining launch distance, while his Side Smash Attack will have an increased attack range in the front in order to match its visual.

Mewtwo's Side Tilt Attack will have an increased power and an extended launch distance, while its Forward Throw will have an increased power.

The power for Wario's Neutral Attacks 1 and 2 will be increased, with the latter having its launch distance maintained, while both will have a reduced vulnerability.

Ike's Neutral Attack 3 will also have increased power and extended launch distance, while the launch distance of his Up Smash Attack will be extended for the high-damage range.

His Side Special will have an increased power and an extended launch distance when he is starting to charge forward on the ground.

The update also shortened the launch distance when Rosalina launched Luma, while it extended the damage range of her Down Smash Attack inward. It also increased the attack range and power of Robin's Flurry Attack.

It also tweaked Bowser Jr.'s Dash and Down Tilt Attacks to make it easier to hit multiple times, while his Up Smash Attack's power was increased, and its Side Special's launch distance when spinning will be extended.

The update also reduced Inkling's vulnerability while reloading her ink, while her Side Tilt Attack will have an increased power and extended launch distance, the distance of her Neutral Special will be extended, and her Up Tilt and Side Smash Attacks will be tweaked to make it easier to hit opponents on the ground and the high-damage range, respectively.

It also increased the attack speed for the Finishing Touch of Cloud's Down Special, while it increased the power and extended the launch distance of Ridley's Dash Attack.

It also increased the vulnerability of Min Min's Neutral Air Attack when landing, and reduced the duration of the Dragon's beam from her Side Smash Attack, while it reduced the duration of the opponent's animation when they are struck by the different parts of Steve's Up Smash Attack.

